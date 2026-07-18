Harvard Security Guards' Radio Crisis: Communication Gaps Endanger Campus Safety (2026)

Harvard's security guards have been left without radios for years, raising serious concerns about student safety and the effectiveness of campus-wide communication. This issue has been a persistent problem, with only 19 out of 49 radios operational across the Faculty of Arts and Sciences as of June 15. The situation is particularly dire in undergraduate housing, where just four out of 14 radios were present. This lack of communication equipment has significant implications for emergency response and coordination.

Personally, I find it deeply troubling that Harvard's security guards have been left without radios for so long. It's a basic tool that should be readily available to ensure the safety of students and staff. The fact that this issue has gone unaddressed for years is a serious oversight and a potential liability. What makes this situation even more concerning is the impact it has on campus-wide communication. Without radios, the response time to emergencies could be significantly slower, which could have serious consequences.

The problem is not just about the lack of radios, but also about the inconsistent replacement of broken or missing equipment. Some posts have reported radio issues that went unresolved for years, while others have been left without radios for upwards of three years. This lack of maintenance and replacement is a serious issue that needs to be addressed immediately.

The Lowell incident, where a student was assaulted and the Securitas guard did not have a radio, underscores the dangers of this situation. It's a stark reminder of the importance of having reliable communication equipment in place. Without it, the response to emergencies could be slower, and the consequences could be dire.

One thing that immediately stands out is the fear of retaliation among Securitas guards who raise concerns about the radios. This fear is a serious obstacle to addressing the issue and could be a significant barrier to improving student safety. It's a sad reflection on the culture of the organization and the potential consequences of speaking out.

From my perspective, Harvard needs to take immediate action to address this issue. The lack of radios is a serious problem that needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The university should work with Securitas to ensure that all necessary equipment is in place and that it is properly maintained. Additionally, the university should address the fear of retaliation among guards and ensure that they feel safe and supported when raising concerns.

In my opinion, the Lowell incident is a wake-up call for Harvard. It's a reminder of the importance of having reliable communication equipment and the potential consequences of not addressing issues promptly. The university needs to take a step back and think about the broader implications of this situation and how it could impact student safety and campus-wide communication. What this really suggests is that Harvard needs to take a more proactive approach to addressing security concerns and ensuring that all necessary equipment is in place.