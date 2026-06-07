Hawaii Psychiatrist Dr. Chad Koyanagi Recognized Nationally for Mental Health Work (2026)

Dr. Chad Koyanagi, a Hawaii-based psychiatrist, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 NAMI Exemplary Psychiatrist Award, a recognition that highlights his remarkable contributions to mental health care in the state. This award is a testament to his unwavering dedication and compassion for those facing mental health challenges, particularly those who have been marginalized by traditional healthcare systems.

What sets Dr. Koyanagi apart is his unique approach to mental health care. He has dedicated his career to serving individuals experiencing mental illness, psychosis, homelessness, and those who face barriers to traditional treatment. His work is a shining example of how healthcare can be transformed to better serve the most vulnerable populations.

One of his most notable achievements is the establishment and operation of Hawaii's first Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Iwilei. This center provides a much-needed alternative to emergency rooms and incarceration for patients in psychiatric crises. By offering specialized care and support, Dr. Koyanagi has helped to reduce the stigma and improve access to treatment for those who need it most.

Anisa Wiseman, Deputy Director of NAMI Hawaii, praised Dr. Koyanagi's work, stating, 'Dr. Chad does work most people could never imagine doing. He continues showing up for people our systems have often left behind, even in the most difficult situations. His compassion, persistence, and humanity have changed countless lives.' This quote encapsulates the essence of Dr. Koyanagi's impact, emphasizing his ability to connect with and support individuals who have been overlooked by conventional healthcare practices.

The award ceremony, held at the NAMI convention, recognized Dr. Koyanagi alongside 12 other esteemed doctors. This national recognition highlights the importance of his work and serves as an inspiration for other healthcare professionals to adopt similar compassionate and inclusive practices.

Dr. Koyanagi's achievement is particularly significant given the recent history of the award. The last Hawaii psychiatrist to receive this honor was Dr. Denis Mee-Lee in 2015, indicating a long-overdue recognition of the state's mental health champions. This gap in recognition further underscores the importance of Dr. Koyanagi's work in addressing the mental health needs of Hawaii's residents.

In conclusion, Dr. Chad Koyanagi's receipt of the 2026 NAMI Exemplary Psychiatrist Award is a well-deserved honor that shines a light on the transformative power of compassionate and inclusive mental health care. His work serves as a model for healthcare professionals worldwide, demonstrating that with dedication and empathy, we can create a more equitable and supportive healthcare system for all.