HB Wealth's 12-Year Succession Plan: A Recipe for Growth and Stability (2026)

The world of wealth management is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, and the story of HB Wealth is a fascinating insight into the strategic minds behind these financial empires. Today, we delve into the firm's journey, led by CEO Thomas Carroll, and explore the intricate web of succession planning, equity sharing, and growth strategies that have propelled HB Wealth to new heights.

The Roots of HB Wealth

HB Wealth's origins trace back to 1989, a time when the concept of registered investment advisors (RIAs) was still in its infancy. Two ex-CPAs, visionaries in their own right, decided to leave the traditional accounting path and forge their own trail, establishing an independent wealth management firm. This bold move positioned them as pioneers in the industry, setting the stage for a successful journey.

Succession Planning: A 12-Year Odyssey

One of the most intriguing aspects of HB Wealth's story is its meticulous succession planning. Co-founder Andy Berg, after witnessing the departure of his partner David Heinrich, took a proactive approach. He crafted a 12-year plan, a roadmap that not only ensured a smooth leadership transition but also prioritized equity sharing among partner advisors. This plan, a testament to Berg's foresight, culminated in Thomas Carroll's appointment as CEO in 2024.

Equity Sharing: A Key to Retention and Growth

HB Wealth's commitment to broad equity distribution is a cornerstone of its success. By promoting equity sharing among employees, the firm has created a powerful incentive for advisors to join and stay with the company. This strategy, coupled with a 100% W-2 employee model, has fostered a sense of ownership and loyalty, contributing to the firm's impressive growth and retention rates.

Navigating the Private Equity Landscape

In an industry where private equity firms are offering lucrative deals, HB Wealth has maintained its majority employee-owned status. This decision, driven by a belief in broad equity distribution, has paid dividends. The firm's partnerships with New Mountain Capital and TPG Growth, both in minority, non-control transactions, have provided the necessary capital while preserving the core values and control of the business.

A Focus on Client Retention and Organic Growth

HB Wealth's primary goal is clear: to serve its existing clients expertly. This client-centric approach has led to impressive retention rates, with a target of 98.5% this year. The firm's strategy emphasizes the power of satisfied clients as brand ambassadors, with 60% of new business coming from referrals. This organic growth, coupled with strategic M&A moves, positions HB Wealth for continued expansion across key markets.

The Future of HB Wealth

As the wealth management industry continues to evolve, HB Wealth finds itself in a strong position. While the firm is well-capitalized, it remains vigilant, recognizing the rapid pace of change. With a focus on client service, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, HB Wealth is poised to continue its upward trajectory, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

In conclusion, HB Wealth's story is a testament to the power of strategic planning, client-centricity, and a culture of ownership. As the firm navigates the complex landscape of wealth management, its journey serves as an inspiring example for other businesses looking to thrive in this dynamic industry.