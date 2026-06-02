Henry II Stakes: David Probert's 28/1 Victory for Dubai Future (2026)

The world of horse racing was treated to an unexpected twist in the Henry II Stakes, with a thrilling display of skill and strategy. This race, a Group 3 event, saw an upset victory for the 28/1 outsider, Dubai Future, trained by the renowned Saeed Bin Suroor.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the narrative it weaves. Dubai Future, the surprise winner, was patiently guided by jockey David Probert, who made a calculated move five furlongs from the finish. This strategic decision paid off handsomely, with the horse responding willingly and ultimately securing a neck-and-neck victory over the favorite, Sweet William.

In my opinion, this race highlights the intricate dance between horse and rider. Probert's patience and timing were impeccable, and his understanding of his mount's capabilities was evident. It's a testament to the art of race riding and the bond between horse and jockey.

The win was a testament to Dubai Future's resilience and a turning of the tables on Sweet William, having previously finished eight lengths behind the favorite in the Sagaro Stakes. This reversal of fortune is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of racing and the importance of every race as a unique event.

Last year's Derby runner-up, Lazy Griff, made a promising return after an 11-month absence, finishing third. Trainer Charlie Johnston's comment, "The best horse hasn't won the race, the best rider's won the race," underscores the impact of jockey skill and strategy in these high-stakes events.

Looking ahead, the Ascot Gold Cup looms large for Dubai Future, with trainer Bin Suroor expressing confidence in his charge's chances. John Gosden, trainer of the runner-up, is also eyeing the Gold Cup, with his horse's performance in the trial race giving him confidence.

However, the race also left some trainers with uncertainty. Charlie Johnston, trainer of Lazy Griff, expressed doubt about his horse's next move, highlighting the delicate balance between performance and recovery after a long layoff.

This race serves as a reminder of the intricate strategies and human elements that make horse racing so captivating. It's a sport where the best-laid plans can be upended by a well-timed move or a horse's willingness to respond.

As we reflect on this exciting race, it's clear that the Henry II Stakes has set the stage for an intriguing build-up to the prestigious Ascot Gold Cup, with several contenders now in the mix.