Hereditary Prequel Script: Will Ari Aster's New Movie Ever See the Light of Day? (2026)

Ari Aster, the acclaimed director and writer of 'Hereditary', has sparked excitement among fans with the possibility of a prequel. While he has written a script set in the same universe, the question remains: will he actually make it? In a recent interview, Aster revealed that he has indeed crafted a prequel, but it's not a priority for him at the moment. He expressed that the timing feels off, and he's not sure where the story could go, leaving fans with a sense of anticipation and uncertainty.

The original 'Hereditary' introduced audiences to the haunting world of the Graham family, particularly the character of Annie, played by Toni Collette. A prequel would likely delve into the life of Annie's mother or explore the cult of King Paimon, adding another layer of complexity to the already dark and twisted narrative. Aster's previous works, such as 'Midsommar' and 'Beau Is Afraid', have received mixed reviews, with some critics praising their unique style and others criticizing the final acts as overlong and alienating.

One of the challenges with a 'Hereditary' prequel is maintaining the integrity of the original story while introducing new elements. Aster's ability to balance the eerie and the mundane, the personal and the universal, is a key aspect of his storytelling. A prequel would need to capture the same essence while expanding the lore and exploring new themes. Additionally, the success of a prequel relies on the audience's willingness to embrace the expanded universe and the new characters introduced.

In my opinion, a 'Hereditary' prequel could be a fascinating exploration of the darker aspects of human nature and the consequences of unchecked desires. It could delve into the psychological and spiritual realms, offering a deeper understanding of the cult's origins and the impact of their beliefs. However, it's crucial for Aster to maintain the high standards set by his previous works and not fall into the trap of overindulgence, as seen in 'Beau Is Afraid'.

What makes this particularly intriguing is the potential for a prequel to offer a fresh perspective on the original story, allowing for a deeper exploration of the characters and their motivations. It could provide a more comprehensive understanding of the supernatural forces at play and the impact they have on the characters' lives. Nevertheless, it's essential to approach this idea with caution, as not all prequels live up to the original, and Aster must be mindful of the potential pitfalls.

In conclusion, while the possibility of a 'Hereditary' prequel is exciting, it's a delicate balance that Aster must navigate. The success of such a project relies on his ability to maintain the integrity of the original story, explore new themes, and deliver a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences. As a fan, I eagerly await news of his next venture, hoping that it will be a masterpiece in its own right.