Hereford's Aylestone Hill Roundabout: Expert Tips for Confused Drivers (2026)

Hereford's Aylestone Hill roundabout has sparked a heated debate among drivers, with a local instructor's video going viral and igniting a discussion on the best way to navigate this confusing junction. In a city known for its unique driving challenges, this roundabout has become a hot topic, leaving many wondering if there's a right or wrong way to tackle it.

The Confusing Junction

At first glance, the Aylestone Hill roundabout may seem straightforward. However, its lack of clear road markings and a wide road surface create an ambiguous situation for drivers. With two possible lanes, the question arises: which lane should drivers choose when taking the second exit to continue straight ahead?

The Instructor's Verdict

Craig Preedy, a seasoned driving instructor from WyeDrive, has offered his expert opinion. In a controversial video, he suggests that drivers stick to the right-hand side when approaching the roundabout from the A4103 Worcester Road. This advice goes against the grain of what many drivers believe to be the correct approach.

Highway Code vs. Local Custom

The Highway Code, a trusted guide for drivers, states that in the absence of road markings, drivers should use available information and position themselves appropriately for their intended exit. However, Mr. Preedy's 22 years of professional observation at this junction have led him to conclude that the right-hand side is the safest option. He cites the risk of being misinterpreted as turning left and the potential for vehicles to undercut on the inside as key factors in his decision.

A Matter of Risk Assessment

Mr. Preedy's choice is not based on local custom but on a thorough risk assessment. He argues that the layout of the roundabout, with its flared approach and the angle of the road, contributes to the potential for dangerous undercutting. This is a valid concern, as no amount of mirror checks can fully eliminate this risk.

The Examiner's Take

Seeking further guidance, Mr. Preedy consulted an examiner who agreed that it would be unfair to penalize a candidate for adopting the same position as the majority of local drivers at an unmarked junction. This adds a layer of complexity to the debate, as it suggests that local driving practices may sometimes override the Highway Code.

A Deeper Look

This roundabout debate highlights a broader issue: the interplay between national driving regulations and local driving customs. While the Highway Code provides a standardized framework, it may not always account for the unique characteristics of every junction. In this case, Mr. Preedy's extensive experience has led him to adapt his teaching methods to ensure the safety of his learners.

Conclusion

The Aylestone Hill roundabout debate serves as a reminder that driving is not just about following rules but also about making informed decisions based on one's surroundings. As an expert in his field, Mr. Preedy's opinion carries weight, but it also invites us to consider the importance of individual judgment and risk assessment on the road. This story is a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of driving and the ongoing dialogue between drivers, instructors, and authorities.