Hermès Women's Show in Los Angeles: A Birkin Bag's Access Pass (2026)

The Hermès show in Bel-Air was a spectacle, a fusion of fashion, art, and culture, offering a unique experience that went beyond the runway. It was a testament to the brand's ability to create an immersive world, where every detail, from the venue to the models, was carefully curated to tell a story. But what makes this event truly fascinating is the interplay between the brand's iconic leather goods and the '80s-inspired silhouettes, creating a timeless yet contemporary aesthetic. This fusion of old and new is what makes Hermès so captivating, and it's a trend that has been gaining momentum in the fashion world. Personally, I think this show was a masterclass in storytelling through fashion, and it's a trend that I believe will continue to evolve and inspire in the coming seasons. From the moment I arrived, I was immersed in a world of luxury and opulence, where every detail was a carefully crafted element of the narrative. The venue, a butter-yellow pavilion designed by Maybe Paris, was a work of art in itself, with neon signage and a structure that seemed to float above the ground. The models, with their '80s-inspired silhouettes and leather accessories, were a sight to behold, and the show notes, which pointed to 'the dancer's wardrobe' as inspiration, added a layer of depth to the collection. What many people don't realize is that Hermès is not just a luxury brand; it's a cultural phenomenon that has been shaping the fashion world for decades. The Birkin bag, for instance, is more than just a handbag; it's a symbol of status and sophistication, and the more worn out it is, the better. This show was a celebration of the brand's heritage, but it was also a forward-thinking statement, with a focus on sustainability and the future of fashion. The use of vintage black skirt with zippers running up the front and back and a suede top by Keyla Marquez, our fashion director at large, was a nod to the past, but with a modern twist. The collection embraced the '80s, but in a way that was both chic and luxurious, with a focus on monochrome colors and '80s-inspired silhouettes. The show was a testament to the power of fashion to transport us to a different world, and it left me with a sense of awe and inspiration. From the moment I arrived, I was immersed in a world of luxury and opulence, where every detail was a carefully crafted element of the narrative. The venue, a butter-yellow pavilion designed by Maybe Paris, was a work of art in itself, with neon signage and a structure that seemed to float above the ground. The models, with their '80s-inspired silhouettes and leather accessories, were a sight to behold, and the show notes, which pointed to 'the dancer's wardrobe' as inspiration, added a layer of depth to the collection. What many people don't realize is that Hermès is not just a luxury brand; it's a cultural phenomenon that has been shaping the fashion world for decades. The Birkin bag, for instance, is more than just a handbag; it's a symbol of status and sophistication, and the more worn out it is, the better. This show was a celebration of the brand's heritage, but it was also a forward-thinking statement, with a focus on sustainability and the future of fashion. The use of vintage black skirt with zippers running up the front and back and a suede top by Keyla Marquez, our fashion director at large, was a nod to the past, but with a modern twist. The collection embraced the '80s, but in a way that was both chic and luxurious, with a focus on monochrome colors and '80s-inspired silhouettes. The best thing about the show was the food, with egg thingies with roe and truffle toast that were so good, they were almost too delicious to eat. But the real highlight was the Birkin bag, which was the perfect accessory to complete the look. The thing you tell the L.A. haters who flew in for just a few days for the show is to get to know the culture. Get to know the real people. Go to the east side. When the only thing that you see are the influencers and Erewhon, that's not the real L.A. You have to go to where the culture lives. In conclusion, the Hermès show in Bel-Air was a testament to the power of fashion to transport us to a different world, and it left me with a sense of awe and inspiration. The fusion of old and new, the focus on sustainability, and the immersive experience were all elements that made this show truly special. It's a trend that I believe will continue to evolve and inspire in the coming seasons, and it's a trend that I can't wait to see unfold.