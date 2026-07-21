Highlanders' Rising Star Cam Millar Among Seven Offseason Departures (2026)

In the ever-evolving world of rugby, the Highlanders' offseason moves have caught my attention. It's fascinating to see how teams navigate the delicate balance between retaining talent and making way for new blood. The departure of rising star Cam Millar, just 24 years old, is a significant loss for the Highlanders. Millar's progression at the club, from local ranks to claiming the No.10 jersey, showcases the potential he possessed. His reported interest from the Blues adds an intriguing layer to this story.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing of these departures. With the recent signings of Patrick Pellegrini and Josh Jacomb, the Highlanders seem to be reshaping their backline. The departure of fellow backs Jonah Lowe and Tanielu Tele'a, along with some key forwards, indicates a strategic shift in the team's composition.

Personally, I think the Highlanders are aiming to build a younger, more dynamic squad. The signings of Pellegrini and Jacomb, coupled with the retention of several players until 2029, suggest a long-term vision. The departure of experienced players like Sefo Kautai and Soane Vikena opens doors for younger talents to step up and make their mark.

One detail that I find especially interesting is the transition of Oliver Haig from the back row to the second row. This adaptability showcases the versatility needed in modern rugby. It also highlights the club's ability to adapt and find solutions within their existing squad.

The Highlanders' recent signings and re-signings list is impressive, outnumbering the departures. This proactive approach suggests a well-planned strategy to strengthen the team for the upcoming NPC season.

In my opinion, the Highlanders are positioning themselves for a fresh start. With a mix of experienced players and promising young talents, they aim to create a competitive and cohesive unit. The departures of these seven players, while significant, open opportunities for new stars to emerge and write their own rugby stories.

As we look ahead, it will be intriguing to see how the Highlanders' new signings gel with the existing squad and how they perform in the upcoming season. The team's ability to adapt and innovate will be key to their success.

So, while we bid farewell to these seven players, the rugby world eagerly anticipates the next chapter of the Highlanders' journey.