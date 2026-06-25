Higurashi: When They Cry Franchise Gets New TV Anime (2026)

The Higurashi: When They Cry franchise, a beloved series that first captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling and suspenseful narrative, is set to return with a new television anime. This announcement marks a significant moment for fans, as the franchise has a dedicated following and a rich history spanning over two decades. The new anime is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Higurashi series, which has left an indelible mark on the anime industry.

The franchise's journey began with the release of the visual novel software Higurashi no Naku Koro ni by 07th Expansion in 2002. The story, set in a quiet rural village, revolves around a series of murders that coincide with an annual festival. The success of the visual novel led to the creation of the first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series in 2006, which aired for 26 episodes. This initial anime adaptation introduced the world to the complex and captivating characters of the Higurashi universe, and its impact was immediate.

The franchise continued to evolve with the release of When They Cry II: Solutions in 2007, which further expanded the story and added new dimensions to the narrative. The anime series was well-received by fans and critics alike, solidifying the Higurashi franchise as a cornerstone of the anime industry. Geneon Entertainment Inc. and Funimation released the anime on DVD, making it accessible to a wider audience.

In 2020, the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU television anime premiered, offering a fresh take on the franchise and introducing new characters and storylines. This was followed by Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU in 2021, which further expanded the universe and provided a satisfying conclusion to the ongoing saga. The success of these recent adaptations has paved the way for the new television anime, which is expected to build upon the rich history of the franchise.

The new Higurashi: When They Cry television anime is a significant development for the franchise, and it is sure to be a highly anticipated release for fans. With its intricate storytelling, captivating characters, and suspenseful narrative, the new anime is poised to become another classic in the Higurashi universe. The announcement of the new anime is a testament to the enduring appeal of the franchise and its ability to captivate audiences with its unique and compelling storytelling.

Higurashi: When They Cry Franchise Gets New TV Anime (2026)
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