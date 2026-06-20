Hiking Fashion Revolution: How to Look Stylish on the Trail (feat. Sabrina Bloedorn) (2026)

The hiking trend is evolving, and it's no longer just about the great outdoors and a dash of granola. It's a fashion statement, a way to express oneself, and a blend of style and functionality. This shift is particularly exciting, as it challenges the traditional perception of hiking gear as dull and uninspiring. One of the key figures driving this change is Sabrina Bloedorn, a Vancouver-based creator who has mastered the art of combining fashion and the outdoors. Her unique approach to styling has gained her a dedicated following, as she effortlessly fuses style and practicality, whether she's trekking the Alps or exploring the lush jungles of Costa Rica.

Bloedorn's philosophy is simple yet powerful: 'To be seen as a good hiker, women felt they had to dress like everyone else and not stand out too much. Honestly, I hated that. I love standing out. I grew up watching sci-fi films, obsessing over the outfits in them, and I wanted to bring that same energy onto the trail.' This sentiment resonates with many, as the desire to express oneself through fashion is universal. By embracing her love for sci-fi and fashion, Bloedorn has created a unique style that is both striking and functional.

Her outfits are a mix of wide-leg hiking pants, dramatic jackets, and the occasional skirt, topped off with exaggerated eyewear. She sources her pieces from a mix of stalwart brands like Arcteryx and The North Face, as well as lesser-known labels like Snow Peak, Dirty Manners, and Kolon Sport. Her unique list of labels turns the preconceived notions of technical wear on their head, offering a fresh perspective on outdoor style.

Bloedorn's approach to styling is not just about looking good; it's also about functionality. She explains, 'If I'm hiking the approach and there's a lot of shrub and tree coverage, I'll wear a lightweight technical skirt to keep my tights from snagging. I'll throw on a bandana or hat, too, for sun protection. Then once I get to the scramble, I'll take the skirt off, pack it away, and put on sunglasses.' This demonstrates her commitment to practicality, ensuring that her outfits are not just stylish but also serve a purpose.

The shift towards fashion-forward hiking is not just about individual expression; it's also about community. Bloedorn has noticed a growing trend of hikers embracing their own style, and she finds this particularly inspiring. 'It's been fun to see people getting confident in their own style. That's such a beautiful thing,' she says. This sense of community and shared passion is what makes the hiking trend so exciting.

In conclusion, the hiking trend is evolving, and it's no longer just about the great outdoors and a dash of granola. It's a fashion statement, a way to express oneself, and a blend of style and functionality. Sabrina Bloedorn is a key figure in this shift, offering a unique perspective on outdoor style that is both striking and practical. As the trend continues to evolve, we can expect to see more and more hikers embracing their own style, creating a community of individuals who are passionate about both fashion and the outdoors.