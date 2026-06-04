Hiroshi Sugimoto: Form Is Emptiness – Exploring Buddhism, Photography, and Timelessness (2026)

In the realm of contemporary art, few names resonate as profoundly as Hiroshi Sugimoto. This Japanese artist, now in his late 70s, has embarked on a journey that began in the 1970s and continues to captivate the art world. His recent exhibition, 'Form Is Emptiness' at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM), serves as a testament to his enduring influence and the profound impact of his artistic philosophy.

What makes Sugimoto's story particularly intriguing is his role as an accidental ambassador of Asian wisdom during his formative years in the United States. As a young photography student, he found himself fielding questions about enlightenment, a concept deeply rooted in Buddhist teachings. This early exposure to Eastern philosophy laid the foundation for his artistic exploration, which would later be shaped by the Heart Sutra, a Buddhist text that has guided his practice for over half a century.

The exhibition at SAM, curated by Angelica Ong, is a comprehensive showcase of Sugimoto's diverse oeuvre. It includes his iconic series 'Dioramas', where he challenges the boundaries of reality by capturing wildlife scenes in museums, and 'Portraits', where historical figures are seemingly brought to life through photographs of wax figures. These works reveal Sugimoto's penchant for blurring the lines between reality and illusion, a theme that permeates his art.

One of the most striking aspects of Sugimoto's practice is his philosophical approach to photography. He has consistently pushed the medium beyond its conventional boundaries, elevating it to the status of fine art. In an era when photography was not universally accepted as a legitimate art form, Sugimoto's work demanded attention and respect. His struggle for recognition mirrors that of American surrealist Man Ray, who, despite his artistic prowess, was undervalued due to his association with photography.

The exhibition's title, 'Form Is Emptiness', is a direct reference to the Heart Sutra, emphasizing the artist's exploration of Buddhist concepts. Sugimoto's work often delves into the transient nature of existence, as seen in his 'In Praise of Shadows' series, which captures the fleeting lifespan of candles. This preoccupation with time and impermanence is a recurring theme, reflecting his quest for eternity and timelessness.

Interestingly, Sugimoto's artistic journey has been intertwined with political and cultural shifts. His success in the 1970s New York art scene was facilitated by a supportive climate that welcomed immigrants and provided financial backing through fellowships. However, he laments the changing landscape under the Trump administration, which has reduced funding for the arts. This observation underscores the delicate relationship between art and politics, where external factors can significantly influence an artist's trajectory.

Technically, Sugimoto's work is characterized by his meticulous attention to detail and a pragmatic approach. His decision to primarily work in black and white is not merely aesthetic; it is a practical solution to the problem of color prints fading over time. This pragmatic mindset extends to his recent exploration of C-print technology, which has led to the creation of the 'Opticks' series, a vibrant departure from his monochromatic works.

The 'Seascapes' series, perhaps his most renowned body of work, exemplifies Sugimoto's pursuit of timelessness. By capturing the meeting point of sky and sea, he seeks a universal vision shared across time, untainted by human destruction. Ironically, his ability to document these vistas has been curtailed by post-9/11 airport security measures, adding a layer of complexity to his artistic process.

The SAM retrospective is a culmination of Sugimoto's ambition to elevate photography within the art world. His reaction to this achievement is both gracious and revealing, suggesting a sense of fulfillment and readiness for new artistic endeavors. This exhibition is not just a showcase of his work but a testament to the power of artistic vision and its ability to transcend cultural and temporal boundaries.

In conclusion, Hiroshi Sugimoto's 'Form Is Emptiness' exhibition is a profound exploration of art, philosophy, and the human condition. It invites viewers to reflect on the nature of reality, the passage of time, and the enduring power of artistic expression. Personally, I find Sugimoto's journey a compelling narrative, highlighting the intricate interplay between personal vision, cultural context, and the ever-evolving landscape of the art world.