Hodinkee Magazine: Unveiling Volume 16 - A Summer Issue Extravaganza (2026)

Introducing Hodinkee Magazine Volume 16: A Summer Issue Like No Other

Hodinkee Magazine Volume 16 is here, and it's a summer issue like no other. With two covers, 21 stories, and 168 pages, this issue is packed with in-depth exploration of the worlds of watchmaking, design, sport, and collecting. The magazine delves into the Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Tiffany & Co.'s new Timer, and the brand's watchmaking archives, as well as the enduring appeal of USM Haller and the legend of the Camel Trophy.

One of the highlights of this issue is the deep dive into the Rolex Oyster Perpetual, a watch that has been a cornerstone of Rolex's success for 100 years. The article explores the enduring influence of this foundational watch and how it has shaped the brand's identity. The author, Rich Fordon, delves into the history of the Oyster case and how it has become a blueprint for everything Rolex does.

Another fascinating article is 'Transatlantic by Design: How Tiffany & Co.'s watchmaking has always moved between New York and Switzerland' by Malaika Crawford. This piece explores the brand's watchmaking archives and how Tiffany & Co. has always had a strong connection to both New York and Switzerland. The article also delves into the brand's new Timer watch, which is a testament to Tiffany & Co.'s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The issue also features a profile of Knicks guard Josh Hart, who discusses his love of collecting and the watches that have accompanied him throughout his career. The article, 'Josh Hart: The Knick shows a knack for collecting' by Nora Taylor, explores Hart's passion for collecting and how it has influenced his life and career.

In addition to these articles, the issue also features an essay from independent watchmaker Rexhep Rexhepi on craft, responsibility, and the act of building something intended to outlast its maker. The issue also explores the legend of the Camel Trophy, an off-road endurance competition that has become one of the great myths of adventure culture.

Overall, Hodinkee Magazine Volume 16 is a must-read for anyone interested in the worlds of watchmaking, design, sport, and collecting. With its in-depth exploration of these diverse topics, this issue is sure to provide a wealth of insights and inspiration for its readers.