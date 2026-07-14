Holly Holm Responds to Ronda Rousey's Rematch Claims: 'She Doesn't Want It!' (2026)

The Rematch That Never Was: Holm vs. Rousey, a Tale of Unfulfilled Destiny

The world of MMA is abuzz with the recent return of Ronda Rousey, a former champion who made a stunning comeback at the MVP MMA event. But amidst the celebration, a lingering question resurfaces: what about the highly anticipated rematch with Holly Holm?

Rousey, known for her bold statements, has been vocal about her willingness to face Holm again, claiming she'd 'clean her clock'. However, Holm's response is a fascinating insight into the psychology of these athletes. She points out Rousey's reluctance to engage in a rematch, a sentiment echoed by Holm's own words: 'She doesn't want it.'

This dynamic is intriguing. In my opinion, it reveals a deeper aspect of the fighting mindset. Fighters, like all athletes, have their own unique motivations and fears. Rousey, despite her bravado, might be subconsciously hesitant to revisit her shocking defeat to Holm. It's a psychological barrier that many champions face when confronted with a challenging opponent.

Personally, I find this aspect of the sport captivating. The mental game is often overlooked in favor of physical prowess, but it's these unspoken fears and desires that shape the narrative. Holm's respect for Rousey is evident, but she also recognizes the hesitance in her opponent. This isn't about trash talk; it's a subtle understanding of the other fighter's psyche.

What makes this story even more compelling is Holm's recent journey. After leaving the UFC, she ventured back into boxing, only to face a controversial loss to Stephanie Han. This decision, in my view, highlights the complexities of combat sports. The lines between victory and defeat are often blurred, and fighters must navigate these uncertainties.

In the grand scheme of things, the Holm-Rousey rematch remains a tantalizing 'what if'. It's a reminder that in the world of MMA, the narrative is as much about the fights that didn't happen as the ones that did. The sport thrives on these unfulfilled destinies, leaving fans and analysts alike to ponder the possibilities.

As an analyst, I can't help but speculate on what a rematch would bring. Would Rousey overcome her mental barriers and reclaim her dominance? Or would Holm, with her boxing prowess, solidify her place as Rousey's nemesis? These questions remain unanswered, adding to the rich tapestry of MMA's history.