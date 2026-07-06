Hollywood's Old IP Playbook Is Dead: Lessons from DC Studios' Supergirl Flop (2026)

Hollywood's reliance on old intellectual property (IP) is facing a significant challenge, as evidenced by the underperformance of recent movies based on pre-existing franchises. The article highlights the struggles of DC Studios' Supergirl, which failed to capture the imagination of audiences, despite the success of its predecessor, Superman. This trend is not isolated; The Mandalorian and Masters of the Universe also underperformed at the box office, despite critical support. The key issue seems to be the lack of critical support and the changing preferences of audiences, particularly those over 12 years old. The article argues that while kids' movies remain a safe bet, quality becomes a significant factor for older viewers. The success of critically acclaimed films like Project Hail Mary and Disclosure Day further emphasizes this point. The article also discusses the impact of competition from TV, streaming, and other distractions, which has reduced the number of movies a 'habitual' moviegoer attends in theaters. The success of surprise hits like Backrooms and Obsession, which draw upon popular internet phenomena and generational anxiety, further illustrates the importance of freshness and relevance in attracting audiences. The article concludes by suggesting that the emergence of a more discerning audience and a new conception of IP are at the crux of these box office ups and downs. The article also speculates that the future of Hollywood may lie in critically acclaimed book adaptations and auteur's takes on Greek mythology, as evidenced by the success of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Hollywood's Old IP Playbook Is Dead: Lessons from DC Studios' Supergirl Flop (2026)
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