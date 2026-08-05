Honda CB1000GT 2026: First Look at Australia's New Sports Tourer! (2026)

Honda's CB1000GT: A Sports Tourer Redefined

Honda Australia has announced the arrival of the 2026 CB1000GT, a sports tourer that promises to revolutionize the riding experience. This new model, unveiled at EICMA 2025, is a testament to Honda's commitment to blending performance and practicality.

A Balanced Blend of Power and Comfort

At the heart of the CB1000GT is a 1000cc inline-four engine, derived from the CBR1000RR Fireblade. With 110kW and 102Nm of torque, it delivers thrilling performance while being finely tuned for touring. The engine's smooth throttle response and fuel injection system ensure a manageable power delivery, reducing rider fatigue on long journeys. This is a bike designed to be both exciting and practical.

Advanced Electronics and Chassis

The CB1000GT boasts an impressive electronics suite, including Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment suspension and Cornering ABS. Honda's premium braking setup further enhances safety and control. The bike's weight distribution and narrow profile contribute to its sporty handling, yet it remains stable and tour-ready.

Generous Touring Features

Standard equipment includes detachable panniers, cruise control, heated grips, hand guards, a center stand, and a five-position adjustable windscreen. A five-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, integrated navigation, and USB-C charging further elevate the CB1000GT's practicality. These features make it a true all-rounder, catering to both the thrill-seeker and the long-distance traveler.

A Perfect Fit for Australian Roads

Chris Schultz, General Manager of Powersports and Products at Honda Australia, emphasizes the bike's suitability for Australian riders. The CB1000GT's balance of performance and comfort makes it an ideal choice for the diverse roads and riding conditions Down Under. With its arrival, Honda is catering to the needs of Australian riders, offering a bike that excels in both sports and touring.

Expression of Interest

Riders eager to secure one of the first Australian-delivered CB1000GTs can register their interest through Honda dealers or the official Honda Australia website. The bike will be available in Grand Prix Red, with pricing and specifications to be announced closer to its launch later this year.

The CB1000GT represents a significant step forward in sports touring, offering a unique blend of performance, comfort, and technology. It's a bike that promises to deliver an exceptional riding experience, whether you're cruising the countryside or tackling longer journeys.

What makes this bike particularly exciting is its ability to cater to a wide range of riders. It's a testament to Honda's understanding of the market and their commitment to innovation. As an expert, I believe the CB1000GT will set a new standard in its class, offering a level of versatility and performance that will appeal to enthusiasts and casual riders alike.

In my opinion, the CB1000GT is a game-changer. It showcases Honda's ability to create a bike that is both thrilling to ride and practical for everyday use. With its arrival, Honda is not just introducing a new model but redefining the sports tourer category.