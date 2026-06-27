Honor X9d 5G Review: The Ultimate Mid-Range Durability and Battery Life Champion (2026)

The Honor X9d 5G: A Midrange Marvel or a Midrange Misstep?

The Honor X9d 5G is a midrange smartphone that aims to impress with its battery life, durability, and camera capabilities. But is it a worthy contender in a highly competitive market? Let's dive into the details and explore what makes this device tick, or not.

A Battery to Die For

One of the standout features of the Honor X9d is its battery. With a massive 8300mAh silicon-carbon battery, it promises to keep you going for days on end. In my testing, it delivered on this promise, lasting over two days of moderate to heavy usage. This is a huge selling point, especially for those who are always on the go and need a reliable power source. However, it's worth noting that the battery is not the only factor that contributes to the device's overall performance. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset handles regular tasks with ease, but gaming performance is a different story. The device struggles with more demanding titles, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

Durability: A Double-Edged Sword

The Honor X9d also boasts impressive durability credentials, with IP69K water and dust resistance. This is a significant advantage for those who are accident-prone or work in harsh environments. However, I did notice that the pre-installed screen protector cracked during the review period, which is a minor setback. It's worth considering investing in a more durable screen protector to ensure the device's longevity.

Camera: A Mixed Bag

The camera system is another highlight, with a 108-megapixel main sensor that produces sharp and detailed images in good lighting conditions. However, the 5-megapixel ultrawide lens is a bit of a letdown, with washed-out colors and low sharpness. The lack of a telephoto lens also limits the device's versatility. The front-facing camera is great for video calls and selfies, but the overall camera experience is a mixed bag.

Software: A Double-Edged Sword

The Honor X9d runs on MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. While the setup process is smooth and intuitive, the frequent permission prompts from Honor's in-built services can be a nuisance. It feels like the device is constantly bartering with you for your data, which can be off-putting. Additionally, the pre-installed apps require some cleanup, and the lack of eSIM compatibility is a notable omission at this price point.

Value for Money: A Competitive Market

The Honor X9d is priced at $699 RRP, which puts it in a highly competitive segment. It's up against phones like the Motorola Edge 70, the Nothing Phone 3a, and the Samsung Galaxy A56. While the Honor X9d has some strong features, such as its battery life and durability, it falls short in other areas, such as software support and gaming performance. Motorola and Samsung offer longer software support tails, which is a significant advantage for those planning to keep their phone for years to come.

Conclusion: A Midrange Marvel or a Midrange Misstep?

In my opinion, the Honor X9d 5G is a midrange marvel for those who prioritize battery life and durability over long-term software support and gaming performance. It makes a strong case for those seeking reliability at a midrange price point. However, it's not without its flaws, and the frequent permission prompts and lack of eSIM compatibility are notable drawbacks. Ultimately, the decision to buy the Honor X9d comes down to personal priorities and what you're willing to compromise on.

Personally, I think the Honor X9d has some great features, but it's not without its shortcomings. The battery life and durability are impressive, but the camera and software experiences could be better. If you're in the market for a midrange smartphone, it's worth considering, but be aware of the trade-offs and make an informed decision based on your own priorities.