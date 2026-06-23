Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis Hopes for New Opportunities with Riverchase Galleria Sale (2026)

The Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, is facing a pivotal moment as it partially goes up for sale, with the Von Maur department store, Belk, and Dave & Buster’s included in the deal. This development comes as a surprise to many, given the mall's history and the city's hopes for its future. Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis is optimistic about the potential sale, believing it could bring new life to the struggling mall. However, the city has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a 33% decrease in foot traffic over the past few years, which has been attributed to economic changes and a series of high-profile incidents of crime and violence.

One of the most notable events occurred on Thanksgiving night in 2018 when shots were fired in the mall, leading to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old E.J. Bradford by a police officer. This incident has left a lasting impact on the community, with residents like Albert Ford avoiding the area due to the mall's history of violence. Ford's statement, 'I’m boycotting this area here right now,' highlights the deep-seated concerns among the public.

Despite these challenges, Mayor Derzis remains hopeful that the sale will revitalize the mall and bring new opportunities to the city. He believes that a new owner will make the necessary investments to restore the Galleria's significance, which has been a catalyst for Hoover for 40 years. The question now is whether a new owner can turn the mall's fortunes around and address the concerns of the community, ensuring a brighter future for the Riverchase Galleria and the city of Hoover.