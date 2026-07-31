House of the Dragon's third season has left viewers with a sense of unease, particularly after the knighting ceremony of three Dragonseeds. The show's portrayal of knighthood feels like a slap in the face to the traditions and values established in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'. The Dragonseeds, Ulf, Hugh, and Adam, are given knighthood, but their motivations and actions leave much to be desired. Ulf, in particular, comes across as arrogant and unworthy, using his lineage to gain favors rather than earning respect through his actions. This raises the question: is this what knighthood should be? The show's depiction of knighthood feels like a corruption of the ideal, a slow deterioration of institutions over time. The moment in 'Game of Thrones' where Brienne gets knighted feels all the more poignant in comparison, as it restores the moral righteousness to the position after centuries of corruption and apathy. The Dragonseeds are a primary example of the show's theme of the slow process of the fall of House Targaryen, as they resort to brutal atrocities and cheating in order to gain an advantage. The show's portrayal of knighthood is a reflection of the larger theme of the corruption of power and the slow erosion of ideals. In my opinion, the show's depiction of knighthood is a disappointment, and it feels like a smack in the face to the traditions and values established in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'. The show's portrayal of knighthood is a reminder of the fragility of institutions and the importance of upholding the values they represent. It is a thought-provoking moment that leaves viewers with a sense of unease and a deeper understanding of the show's themes.