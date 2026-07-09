Housing Market Crash 2023: Are You at Risk of Negative Equity? Expert Analysis (2026)

The housing market is in turmoil, and thousands of new homeowners are facing a dire situation. With a potential downturn looming, the prospect of negative equity is a real threat, especially for those who bought homes under the government's 5% deposit scheme. This scheme, which has seen 300,000 people take advantage of it since 2020, is now a ticking time bomb. Sydney auctioneer and property market analyst Tom Panos warns of a possible 10% downturn, and the consequences of negative equity are dire.

Negative equity occurs when a homeowner's debt exceeds the value of their property, leaving them unable to sell for a profit. Panos illustrates this with a stark example: buying a $1 million property with a 95% loan, putting down just $50,000, would result in negative equity if the property's value drops to $900,000. The situation is made worse by the struggle to make loan repayments, leading to selling at a loss, which can be devastating for young couples.

Personal finance expert Betsy Westcott adds to the grim outlook, stating that approximately 22,900 people who bought homes between October and February are in the 'real danger zone' of negative equity. This 'mortgage prison' leaves homeowners with two unappealing options: selling at a loss or continuing to pay down the debt. Rising interest rates only compound the problem, increasing mortgage costs.

The market downturn is attributed to various factors, including the war, budget concerns, and rising interest rates. Panos highlights the sentiment shift and reduced borrowing capacity, particularly for those who have borrowed the most. Despite the potential for an economic crisis, Treasurer Jim Chalmers argues that the market correction is necessary for housing affordability.

However, Panos points out a crucial detail: the biggest price drops are occurring in more expensive areas, not where first-home buyers typically shop. He advises buyers to think long-term, suggesting a 3-10 year horizon rather than a short-term gain. Even a 10% price correction, he believes, will see property values rise over time.

The downturn, Panos predicts, will eventually impact the lower-priced end of the market, especially in regional areas where investors have built large portfolios. This situation raises a deeper question about the housing market's accessibility for young Australians and the role of government policies in addressing housing affordability.