How a Mumbai Career Fair Took Me to Ireland: My Journey in Veterinary Science at TUS (2026)

A Mumbai student's journey to studying veterinary science in Ireland: How a career fair opened doors to new opportunities and personal growth

Roshni's story is a testament to the transformative power of embracing the unknown. What began as a casual career fair in Mumbai led to a life-changing decision to study veterinary science in Ireland. This narrative explores the challenges and rewards of adapting to a new country, overcoming homesickness, and discovering leadership and independence.

The Call to Adventure

Roshni's initial vision for her future was firmly rooted in the familiar surroundings of Mumbai. The city's relentless pace, driven by ambition and resilience, shaped her aspirations. However, a chance encounter at a career fair introduced her to the possibilities of studying abroad, particularly in Ireland, and her perspective shifted.

A Different World

What attracted Roshani to Ireland was the country's strong veterinary care and agriculture ecosystem, as well as the growing opportunities in veterinary sciences and life sciences. The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) stood out for its practical, industry-focused approach, preparing students for a rapidly changing global environment.

Overcoming Homesickness

The transition to Athlone, Ireland, was both exciting and emotionally challenging. The quiet stillness of the city, a stark contrast to the bustling rhythm of Mumbai, took some getting used to. Roshani had to adapt to new routines, from grocery shopping to managing everyday responsibilities independently. Homesickness crept in unexpectedly, but over time, Ireland slowly became a place she could call home.

Leadership and Growth

Studying abroad presented Roshani with opportunities to grow in ways she never imagined. She took on leadership roles in student communities, such as Secretary of the Asian Society and Vice President of ESN TUS Midlands Global. These experiences taught her to communicate across cultures, organise initiatives independently, and build meaningful relationships with people from diverse backgrounds.

The Reality of Student Life

Student life in Ireland requires financial discipline and budgeting, but it also empowers students to become more capable and independent. Roshani learned to manage her time, cook, prioritise budgeting, and handle challenges independently. The peaceful environment, cultural openness, and healthier pace of living made her student experience enriching, going beyond academics.

A New Version of Herself

Roshani's journey has been a process of self-discovery. She has held on to the values she brought from Mumbai while embracing a new version of herself. Her passion for veterinary science and animal welfare has been strengthened, and she has found a sense of belonging in Ireland. This unexpected path has reshaped her confidence, independence, and ambitions, proving that sometimes the best opportunities lie beyond our comfort zones.