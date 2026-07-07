How 'Backrooms' & 'Obsession' Conquered the Box Office: Jason Blum & James Wan Explain (2026)

The success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' at the box office is a fascinating phenomenon, and it's an intriguing topic to explore. These two movies, both born from the creative minds of YouTubers, have achieved remarkable success, and it's worth delving into the reasons behind their triumph. Personally, I think the key to their success lies in their unique approach to horror and the power of word-of-mouth marketing. What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that these movies have tapped into a specific niche, and their success can be attributed to their ability to create a sense of community and shared experience among their audience. In my opinion, the success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' is a testament to the power of independent cinema and the potential for success outside of the traditional Hollywood system. From my perspective, these movies have achieved something truly special, and their impact on the horror genre is undeniable. One thing that immediately stands out is the fact that these movies have been able to create a sense of community and shared experience among their audience. This is something that Hollywood has struggled with in recent years, and it's a key factor in the success of these films. What many people don't realize is that the success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' is not just a fluke, but a result of a well-thought-out strategy and a deep understanding of their target audience. If you take a step back and think about it, these movies have achieved something truly remarkable, and their impact on the horror genre is undeniable. This raises a deeper question: what does the success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' mean for the future of horror cinema? A detail that I find especially interesting is the fact that these movies have been able to create a sense of community and shared experience among their audience. This is something that Hollywood has struggled with in recent years, and it's a key factor in the success of these films. What this really suggests is that the future of horror cinema may lie in the hands of independent filmmakers and the power of word-of-mouth marketing. In conclusion, the success of 'Backrooms' and 'Obsession' is a fascinating phenomenon, and it's an intriguing topic to explore. These two movies have achieved remarkable success, and their impact on the horror genre is undeniable. Personally, I think the key to their success lies in their unique approach to horror and the power of word-of-mouth marketing. From my perspective, these movies have achieved something truly special, and their success should serve as an inspiration to independent filmmakers everywhere.
How 'Backrooms' & 'Obsession' Conquered the Box Office: Jason Blum & James Wan Explain (2026)
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