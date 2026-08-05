How Storytelling Helps Us Process Climate Emotions | Solastalgia, Emotional Elasticity & More (2026)

The climate crisis is not just a physical threat; it's a mental health emergency. As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change, the emotional toll it takes on individuals is becoming increasingly apparent. The Climate Cares Centre, a pioneering research hub, highlights the mental health impact on hundreds of millions worldwide. Navigating these complex emotions is a significant challenge, especially when the feelings are so profound and new that we lack the language to articulate them.

Linguist Helen Bromhead observes that we reshape existing words to fit our new reality. Environmental philosopher Glenn Albrecht, in his book Earth Emotions, argues that we've lost our emotional bearings. He introduces the term solastalgia, describing the homesickness felt while still at home, to address the localized grief caused by environmental changes. This term has since gained traction in various contexts, from global health organizations to climate policy.

The struggle to describe climate emotions is evident across arts, politics, and academia. This need for a new vocabulary is underscored by the rapid evolution of our emotional landscape. My PhD research explored how creative writing can portray the real-world impact of our emotional ties to the environment as the climate shifts. I coined the term 'emotional elasticity' to describe the flexibility of short stories in exploring ecological disruption.

Short stories, with their inherent flexibility, can build bridges between diverse emotional experiences of the climate crisis. Creative works can represent emotions that emerge faster than our brains can process them. In my short story collection, Birds Are Liars, I create 'feeling arcs' to illustrate a character's emotional journey in response to climate change. I also focus on physical sensations to connect with emotions readers might already feel but struggle to name or process.

The story Twitcher exemplifies this approach. It portrays an avid birdwatcher's unnamed anxiety through physical symptoms like twitching and restlessness. This technique helps readers sense and relate to the character's unspoken dread. New lexicons and stories provide the language needed to answer the fundamental question often posed in psychotherapy: 'And how did that make you feel?'

As global temperatures rise and climate progress stalls, our emotional well-being is at stake. The mental health crisis, if left unchecked, threatens to burn us out faster than the planet. We need new words, metaphors, and ways to understand the climate crisis. Creative works, acting as mental instruction manuals, can guide us through the irrevocably changing Earth, helping us navigate, survive, and process these profound emotions.