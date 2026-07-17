How Tennis Players Manage Nerves & Intrusive Thoughts Under Pressure | French Open Insights (2026)

The world of tennis is a captivating arena where the battle isn't just between players on the court, but also within their minds. As the French Open unfolds, it's not just the players' physical prowess that's on display, but also their mental fortitude. The pressure to perform at the highest level can be overwhelming, and players often find themselves grappling with nerves and intrusive thoughts, especially when facing the prospect of reaching new milestones. In this article, I'll delve into the intricate relationship between tennis players' mental health and their performance, exploring the strategies they employ to manage nerves and intrusive thoughts, and the physiological processes that underpin these experiences. I'll also offer my own insights and reflections on the topic, providing a unique perspective on this fascinating aspect of sports psychology.

The Mental Game: Navigating the Storm Within

Tennis players are no strangers to the mental challenges that come with the sport. The pressure to perform at the highest level can be immense, and players often find themselves grappling with nerves and intrusive thoughts, especially when facing the prospect of reaching new milestones. For instance, Flavio Cobolli, a men's quarterfinalist at the French Open, experienced a moment of intense anxiety during his match against Zachary Svajda. As he led 6-2, 6-3, 6-7(3), 5-2, his body started to betray him, with groundstrokes flying long and serves slowing down. This is a common experience for tennis players, who describe feeling like they want to throw up, hands shaking, upper body tensing, and shoulders rising. These physical responses can significantly impact their performance, causing them to react too quickly or too slowly, and making their limbs feel heavy and their rackets weigh in their hands.

The air at this year's French Open is particularly thick with tension. After a tournament of shocks and upsets, only five top-10 seeds and one Grand Slam champion are left across the men's and women's draws. The stakes always get higher deeper into a tournament, but the openness of this year's draw further complicates matters. Lower-ranked players are facing unusual situations with less formidable foes in their way, and with that comes expectation. A less foreboding draw might look easier, but when a golden opportunity arises, the voices inside players' heads get louder. Such a situation can be even more difficult to handle than facing an indomitable champion on the other side of the net.

The physiology of nerves and how they affect tennis players and other athletes starts in the brain, the organ that detects threats. Sports psychologist Sarah Murray explains that we are responding to threats in the same way as when we were just about to be eaten by a woolly mammoth thousands of years ago. The state of play at this year's French Open is tied to a pressure dynamic fundamental to tennis. Being the underdog and the top dog is part of every sport, but in tennis, the status is not fixed. Its scoring system, and the lack of a clock, means players have to consistently play from behind and ahead, as well as account for their overall expectations for a match.

The underdog plays with the psychological handbrake off. As a result, Murray, who has worked with Premier League and international soccer players, said their brain is clearer and makes better decisions in the moment, without 'fortune-telling' about what might come or what might have happened. The lowest-ranked player left, women's world No. 114 Maja Chwalińska, is channeling that mindset. 'I'm an underdog, no one really knows me,' the Polish 24-year-old said in a news conference after reaching the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time. The top dogs, or favorites, are expected to succeed. This can often lead to what Murray calls 'thinking traps': phrases including 'have to,' 'should' and 'must.' While a player is playing a point, their brain might start to say: 'I could land myself a place in the semifinal for the first time ever.' Such thoughts clutter the mind, which brings less clarity in the moment and prevents them from playing each point on its own terms.

The brain influences the body's response to nerves as much as that of the mind. Two systems work in tandem. The sympathetic nervous system, colloquially known as fight-or-flight, releases hormones and engages nerves quickly and broadly; the parasympathetic nervous system, referred to as rest-and-digest, is slower and more targeted. The former increases excitability and preparedness for movement in response to the tennis equivalent of being assailed by a woolly mammoth. This can lead to a whole cascade of events, including the release of glucose into the bloodstream to provide energy, and the dilation of blood vessels to increase flow to muscles. Adrenaline and noradrenaline, hormones which increase alertness and reaction speed, are also released, but there is a fine balance between readiness and unreadiness.

A significant increase in muscle activation can lead to tension and tremors, and in a sport like tennis, which requires fine motor skills and precision, that can be difficult to control. Increased muscle activation also increases energy expenditure, which can lead to a feeling of heaviness. Brain activity also increases during a stress response, making movements which are usually automatic less so, and perhaps even slower. In turn, under physical stress, intensified breathing can cause carbon dioxide in the blood to drop too low, which also causes fatigue and weakness. The stress response can also cause discomfort in the stomach. Adrenaline speeds up peristalsis, the contractions and constrictions of the intestines, while blood is diverted from the digestive system, which can cause nausea.

Then there is the gut-brain axis, which sends biochemical messages between the nervous system and the gastrointestinal tract. The mind starts to affect the body; the body starts to affect the mind. A vicious cycle ensues, which, as Cobolli found out, can have unpleasant-feeling consequences. At the beginning of his career, two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Harri Heliövaara lost his first 10 Davis Cup ties. 'I couldn't handle the nerves,' he said during an interview at Roland Garros. 'Recently, I've won almost all of them.' But the jitters do not go away. The world No. 4 said he feels nerves predominantly in his diaphragm, the most important muscle for breathing. 'That's where it all starts,' he said. 'It's like a big bubble of air that just does not want to get out of my system. I want to breathe it out, but it just doesn't go away.'

The stop-start nature of tennis makes breathing regulation critical for the players. Pauses present not only a greater risk of intrusive thoughts, but also a greater opportunity to recalibrate after the hyper-arousal state of playing a point at full intensity, or experiencing the emotional high or low of winning a set or having their serve broken. Breathwork coach Hannah Nedas, who has worked with some of England's top men's Premier League players, encourages athletes to build a solid breathing practice away from playing so they can tap into it more easily in stressful situations. 'Thoughts will come,' she said, so the difference-maker is how quickly athletes can remove them from their minds and, in Nedas' words, be an 'emotional ninja.' Such adaptability to a high-stress environment is crucial to success. 'If they don't know how to keep their mind state in check, there's a missing piece,' she said.

That's precisely what Heliövaara, the 36-year-old Fin who hired a breathwork coach last year, did. He has also used it to complement another of his mindset approaches: microactions, sometimes of a slightly strange kind. After his 2024 maiden Wimbledon triumph, with Britain's Henry Patten, Heliövaara's coach told him he looked like a 'psychopath' — because he was smiling so much. 'It tells my body everything is OK,' he said. An intentional shift in physiology, whether it relates to body language, facial expression or even unclenching a fist, can alter an athlete's emotional state. Before a potentially career-defining match, Murray helps athletes identify the source of a narrative. 'Usually it's ourselves,' she said. Such stories, often not true, can be unhelpful. 'The game of tennis does not change,' Murray said. 'It's the perception of the game.'

The first step is recognizing the story, then using a mantra or cue to let it go. Some players consciously clench their fists when thoughts such as, 'If I lose this set, my chance is gone,' arise and then unclench, a reminder not to cling to imagined outcomes. As the players left in this French Open head into their tournament-defining matchups, they will all be trying to follow Cobolli's mantra for the rest of it — which he expressed right after he held back his nerves just in time. 'It's my first time, and the experience is not high. Sometimes you have to pass this moment to have a better chance to improve in the next one.'

In conclusion, the mental game in tennis is a complex and fascinating aspect of the sport. Players must navigate the challenges of nerves and intrusive thoughts, while also managing the physiological responses that can impact their performance. By understanding the science behind these experiences and employing strategies such as breathing regulation and mindset approaches, players can improve their ability to manage stress and perform at their best. As the French Open continues, it will be fascinating to see how the players left in the tournament adapt to the mental challenges that lie ahead.