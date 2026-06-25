How the Chicago Bulls Botched the 2025 & 2026 NBA Draft Classes: A Deep Dive (2026)

The Bulls' Missed Opportunity: A Tale of Drafts and What Could Have Been

It’s hard not to feel a twinge of frustration when reflecting on the Chicago Bulls’ recent draft strategy—or lack thereof. Personally, I think the Bulls’ front office, particularly under Arturas Karnisovas, missed a golden opportunity to reshape the franchise during the 2025 and 2026 draft classes. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these two drafts were essentially a basketball buffet, each loaded with talent but in entirely different ways. The 2025 class was top-heavy, while 2026 boasted incredible depth. Imagine combining both into one draft—it would’ve been a GM’s dream, yet the Bulls seemed to fumble the ball.

The Karnisovas Era: A Study in Missed Potential



Let’s start with Karnisovas’ tenure. In my opinion, his inability to capitalize on these drafts was less about a lack of talent available and more about a lack of vision. Sure, he secured a second first-round pick in 2025 thanks to the Lauri Markkanen trade, but that felt more like luck than strategy. What many people don’t realize is that the Trail Blazers’ moves were the real catalyst for that pick falling into the Bulls’ lap. Karnisovas’ role? Minimal.

Then there’s the Noa Essengue selection at No. 12 in 2025. On paper, it wasn’t a terrible pick—Essengue has potential. But here’s the kicker: the Bulls could’ve positioned themselves for a much higher pick if they hadn’t gone on a 15-5 run to end the season. If you take a step back and think about it, that late-season surge was essentially the front office prioritizing short-term wins over long-term success. And Essengue’s shoulder injury? That’s just icing on the cake of a questionable decision.

The Drafts: A Treasure Trove of Talent



Now, let’s dive into the players themselves, because this is where the real story lies. The 2025 and 2026 classes are a basketball scout’s dream, each brimming with players who could redefine the league. Take Cooper Flagg, for example. The 2025 phenom didn’t just break records—he shattered them. Becoming the youngest player to score 35, 40, 45, and 50 points in a game? That’s LeBron James-level versatility. What this really suggests is that Flagg isn’t just a player; he’s a franchise cornerstone.

But Flagg isn’t alone. Dylan Harper’s playoff run with the Spurs was nothing short of remarkable. Averaging 16.3 points in the Finals as a rookie? That’s the kind of performance that turns heads. And Kon Knueppel? Leading the league in three-point shooting as a rookie is no small feat. These players aren’t just good—they’re transformative.

In the 2026 class, AJ Dybantsa stands out as a scoring machine, but what’s often overlooked is his all-around game. Cameron Boozer, fresh off a historic college debut, is more athletic than critics give him credit for. And Caleb Wilson? His Shawn Kemp comparisons might be ambitious, but his above-the-rim play is undeniable.

The Bigger Picture: What the Bulls Missed



Here’s where the Bulls’ strategy—or lack thereof—becomes glaringly apparent. These drafts weren’t just about grabbing one or two stars; they were about building a foundation. A detail that I find especially interesting is how teams like the Spurs and Hornets leveraged these drafts to turn their franchises around. The Bulls, meanwhile, seemed content with incremental improvements.

If the Bulls had approached these drafts with a clearer vision, they could’ve walked away with a core of young stars. Instead, they settled for a project player with injury concerns. This raises a deeper question: Why didn’t the front office prioritize long-term potential over short-term wins?

Looking Ahead: Lessons for the Future



From my perspective, the Bulls’ missteps serve as a cautionary tale for any franchise. Drafts like 2025 and 2026 don’t come around often, and when they do, you need to strike while the iron is hot. The NBA is a league driven by star power, and these classes were overflowing with it.

What this really suggests is that success in the NBA isn’t just about scouting talent—it’s about having the foresight to build a sustainable roster. The Bulls had the opportunity to do just that, but they let it slip through their fingers.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on the Bulls’ missed opportunity, I can’t help but wonder what could have been. Personally, I think this is a story of potential squandered, of a franchise that failed to recognize the moment it was in. The 2025 and 2026 drafts were a once-in-a-decade chance to rebuild, and the Bulls didn’t just miss the mark—they barely showed up to the game.

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: in the NBA, vision matters. The Bulls’ front office lacked it, and the franchise is still paying the price. Here’s hoping the next regime learns from these mistakes, because in a league as competitive as the NBA, you can’t afford to leave talent on the table.