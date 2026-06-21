How to Stay Safe from Ticks: A Guide for New Brunswick Residents (2026)

Let's talk ticks, and the impact they're having on New Brunswick's beautiful outdoors. Personally, I find it fascinating how these tiny creatures, no bigger than a freckle, can cause such a stir and present such a unique challenge.

The rise in tick populations is a concern, especially with the milder winters and unpredictable weather patterns we've been experiencing. Professor Vett Lloyd, an expert in tick studies, highlights how these parasites are thriving in our changing climate.

The Tick Boom

One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer number of ticks this year. Lloyd explains that a warmer spring has led to a 'huge crop' of ticks, and predicts a similar scenario in the fall. With a single blood meal, a female tick can produce thousands of offspring, so it's no wonder their numbers are booming.

What many people don't realize is the potential severity of the diseases ticks carry. Lyme disease is well-known, but there are other zoonotic illnesses, like anaplasmosis and babesiosis, which can also be fatal if left untreated. It's a scary thought, especially as these diseases are relatively new to the region, just like COVID was a new virus for our bodies to contend with.

Climate's Role

The climate plays a crucial part in tick survival. Snow cover, for instance, can either kill ticks with prolonged freezing or insulate them, allowing them to thrive. Inconsistent snowfalls provide the perfect environment for ticks to hide and feed, protected by the snow during colder periods.

With climate change bringing warmer and more unstable weather, we can expect ticks to become even more prevalent. As Lloyd puts it, "That's actually perfect for the ticks."

Summer Relief?

However, there may be a brief respite during the hot summer months. Ticks don't like extreme heat and tend to hide in the soil, offering some temporary relief. But, as Lloyd cautions, they'll be back in full force during the cooler, damper fall season.

Protecting Ourselves

So, what can we do to protect ourselves and our pets? Lloyd recommends using eTick.ca, a valuable resource for identifying tick species, monitoring populations, and getting prevention tips. It's a great way to stay informed and prepared.

For those spending time outdoors, frequent tick checks are essential, both during and after activities. It's a simple habit that could make a big difference.

Treatment and Awareness

If you do find a tick, removal is key. Lloyd suggests using tweezers or a specialized tool. If there's a concern about Lyme disease or other illnesses, the tick can be identified and tested.

Pharmacists can also provide preventive antibiotics after high-risk bites, a publicly funded service since 2023. It's a welcome development, ensuring more people have access to treatment.

Despite the risks, Lloyd encourages us to continue enjoying the outdoors. New Brunswick is a beautiful place, and we shouldn't let ticks stop us from exploring. It's a matter of adapting and taking the necessary precautions.

In conclusion, the tick situation in New Brunswick is a complex issue, influenced by climate change and the spread of new diseases. While it's a challenge, with the right awareness and precautions, we can continue to enjoy our beautiful province. As Lloyd says, "It's up to us to get used to them."