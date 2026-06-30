HSBC SVNS 2026: Celebrating the Stars of Rugby Sevens in Bordeaux (2026)

The HSBC SVNS 2026 season has come to a close in Bordeaux, and with it, the celebration of the sport's finest. The awards, a testament to the players' dedication and talent, have once again highlighted the exceptional skills and performances that make rugby sevens so captivating. But what makes these awards truly special is the insight they offer into the players' journeys and the sport's evolution. In my opinion, the real stars of this year's series are not just the award winners, but the entire field of athletes who pushed the boundaries of what's possible in rugby sevens. The HSBC SVNS Awards, in partnership with HSBC, have recognized the outstanding players who inspired fans worldwide with their talent, dedication, and performances throughout an exceptional year of rugby sevens. The awards, which include the Women's and Men's Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Top Try Scorer, and Dream Team of the Year, are a testament to the sport's growth and the players' unwavering commitment to excellence. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of the award winners on their respective teams and the sport as a whole. Jorja Miller, the two-time Women's Player of the Year, has been a game-changer for the Black Ferns Sevens, leading them to an unbroken run of titles. Her success is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the team's collective effort and the support system that has helped her thrive. Similarly, Tristan Leyds, the Men's Player of the Year, has been a key figure in South Africa's march to five titles this season. His ability to pull strings and score vital points has been instrumental in the team's success, and his recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire squad. What many people don't realize is the impact of the Rookie of the Year award winners, Anaick Konyi and Kele Lasaqa. These young athletes have not only made their mark on the field but have also become role models for aspiring rugby sevens players. Konyi's speed and try-scoring prowess have been instrumental in France's success, while Lasaqa's impact on the New Zealand Sevens squad has been nothing short of remarkable. The Top Try Scorer awards, won by Maddison Levi and Marcos Moneta, highlight the importance of individual brilliance in a team sport. Levi's 64 tries and Moneta's 47 touchdowns have entertained fans and showcased the excitement and unpredictability of rugby sevens. The Dream Team of the Year awards, in partnership with HSBC, bring together the best players from both the men's and women's fields. Jorja Miller, Risi Pouri-Lane, Maddison Levi, Isabella Nasser, Ariana Ramsey, Alycia Christiaens, Reapi Ulunisau, Tristan Leyds, Shilton van Wyk, Jeremy Trevithick, Henry Hutchison, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, and Terio Veilawa have all played pivotal roles in their respective teams' success and have become icons in the sport. In my opinion, the HSBC SVNS Awards are not just about recognizing individual achievements but also about celebrating the sport's growth and the players' unwavering commitment to excellence. The awards have become a platform for the players to share their stories, inspire others, and showcase the power of rugby sevens to bring people together. As we conclude another thrilling campaign in Bordeaux, it is fitting that we celebrate the individuals who have consistently set the standard on and off the field and made such a significant contribution to the success of the global series. The HSBC SVNS Awards are a testament to the sport's ability to inspire and entertain, and they serve as a reminder that rugby sevens is more than just a game - it's a global phenomenon that brings people together and creates lasting memories. From my perspective, the real stars of this year's series are not just the award winners, but the entire field of athletes who pushed the boundaries of what's possible in rugby sevens. The HSBC SVNS Awards have once again showcased the speed, skill, and excitement that make our sport so special, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for rugby sevens.
HSBC SVNS 2026: Celebrating the Stars of Rugby Sevens in Bordeaux (2026)
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