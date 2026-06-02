Hull City's Premier League Return: 5 Championship Stars to Watch Out For (2026)

Hull City's return to the Premier League is an exciting prospect, and with their promotion secured, the focus now shifts to potential signings that could bolster their squad. While the Tigers have a talented core, adding some Championship bargains could make a real difference in the top flight. Here are five players who could be on Hull City's radar, each offering something unique and valuable to the team.

Sam Johnstone: A Veteran Between the Sticks

In my opinion, Sam Johnstone is a player who could be a smart addition to Hull City's goalkeeping options. With experience at Manchester United and West Brom, Johnstone brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. His time at Wolves may have been limited, but his presence in the squad could be a stabilizing force. The 33-year-old's ability to command the penalty area and make crucial saves is exactly what a newly-promoted side needs. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for Johnstone to provide a mentor figure for the younger goalkeeping prospects in the squad. His journey from Manchester United's academy to the Premier League is an inspiring tale, and his guidance could be invaluable for the development of the team's next generation of keepers.

Yerson Mosquera: Passionate Defender

Yerson Mosquera is a player who exudes passion and determination on the pitch. His 31 appearances for Wolves in the Championship showcase his reliability and consistency. With 13 yellow cards to his name, Mosquera brings an intensity to his play that could be a welcome addition to Hull City's defense. The 25-year-old's value of £10m by Transfermarkt makes him an affordable yet impactful signing. What many people don't realize is that Mosquera's passion and commitment to the team could be a powerful motivator for his teammates. His presence could create a sense of unity and determination within the squad, which is crucial for a newly-promoted side looking to establish itself in the Premier League.

Finn Azaz: Creative Midfield Option

Finn Azaz is a midfielder with a creative flair and a keen eye for goal. His 21 goal contributions for Southampton in the Championship highlight his ability to create chances and score vital goals. The 25-year-old's experience in the Republic of Ireland squad adds to his appeal. With Southampton's 'Spygate' scandal casting a shadow over the club, Azaz may be tempted to seek a fresh start. From my perspective, his value of approximately £15.5m is a reasonable price for a player of his caliber. What this really suggests is that Azaz could be a key player in Hull City's midfield, providing the creativity and goal threat that the team needs to succeed in the Premier League.

Shea Charles: Versatile and Talented

Shea Charles is a versatile midfielder who has proven his worth in the Championship. His heroics in the FA Cup and playoff semi-finals showcase his ability to step up in big games. The 22-year-old's performances have not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United and Everton among the clubs interested in his signature. Charles' value nearing £25m is a testament to his potential. What makes this particularly fascinating is the possibility of Charles becoming a key player for Hull City in the Premier League. His versatility and talent could be a game-changer, providing the team with options in midfield and attack. His presence could also create a sense of competition and drive within the squad, which is essential for a side looking to establish itself in the top flight.

Zan Vipotnik: Young and Exciting Striker

Zan Vipotnik is a young striker with a bright future. His 23 goals and three assists for Swansea City in the Championship make him a player to watch. The 24-year-old's contract extension until 2030 showcases his commitment to the club. Vipotnik's value of £12m by Transfermarkt is a reasonable price for a player of his potential. What this raises a deeper question: How can Hull City balance the need for immediate impact with the long-term development of their squad? Vipotnik's arrival could provide an exciting attacking option, but his integration into the team will require careful planning and management. His presence could also create a sense of competition and drive within the squad, which is essential for a side looking to establish itself in the Premier League.

In conclusion, Hull City's return to the Premier League is an exciting prospect, and these five Championship bargains could be key to their success. Each player brings something unique and valuable to the table, and their potential impact on the team is something to watch out for. As the Tigers prepare for their top-flight return, these signings could be the difference between a successful season and a struggle to stay afloat. It will be fascinating to see how Hull City navigates the challenges of the Premier League and whether these Championship bargains can make a real difference.