Hull FC Coach Andy Last Furious Over Clock Stoppage & Ref Decisions | Wigan Warriors Clash (2026)

In the world of rugby league, where every second counts and the pressure is as intense as the action on the field, Hull FC's interim coach, Andy Last, has found himself in the eye of a storm. The recent clash with Wigan Warriors has sparked a heated debate, with Last's frustration at the handling of the game's final moments taking center stage.

The game itself was a testament to the competitive spirit of both teams. Hull FC, displaying a spirited and physical performance, took the lead through tries by Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron, and maintained a strong position throughout the match. Wigan Warriors, not to be outdone, responded with tries by Zack Eckersley and Noah Hodkinson, setting up a thrilling second half.

However, it was the clock management that became the focal point of Last's criticism. With just two minutes to go, the MKM Stadium countdown clock was stopped, a decision that Last deemed disgraceful. He emphasized the lack of communication between officials, highlighting a recurring issue in recent games. This incident, he argued, undermines the integrity of the game, as players rely on the clock to make crucial decisions.

Last's frustration extends beyond the clock controversy. He also expressed concern over the penalty count, suggesting that Hull FC was harshly penalized throughout the match. The coach's observation of Wigan figures speaking to the referee during water breaks and half-time further fueled his criticism, suggesting a potential element of gamesmanship.

Despite the setbacks, Last praised his team's effort and character. He acknowledged their ability to compete against a formidable opponent, Wigan Warriors, who were in red-hot form. Hull FC's performance, he noted, demonstrated their resilience and determination to learn from past mistakes.

In the end, the game ended with a four-point victory for Wigan Warriors, but Last's words resonate with a deeper understanding of the sport's intricacies. The clock, penalties, and official decisions all play a significant role in shaping the outcome, and it is these nuances that make rugby league such a captivating and complex sport.