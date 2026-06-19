Hull KR Injury Update: Mikey Lewis' Status & Tevita Pangai Jr's Potential Debut (2026)

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has given a major update on the injury status of Mikey Lewis, with the player potentially set to return to action in the upcoming Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity. Lewis suffered an ankle injury during the Challenge Cup final, which cast doubt over his availability for the upcoming weekend's fixture. However, Peters has confirmed that Lewis is 'okay' and has trained, putting him firmly in the frame to feature at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This is great news for the Robins, who are chasing a second successive Super League title. Lewis' return could be a significant boost to their chances, especially against a potential title rival in Wakefield Trinity. The player's ability to perform at his best will be crucial to Hull KR's success in the remaining games.

In other news, Jai Whitbread, who missed the final due to his partner's imminent childbirth, is also in the frame to return. The fact that Whitbread lives locally to Wakefield means he is more likely to be available, provided the baby arrives before Saturday. This is a positive development for the team, as Whitbread's presence could provide additional support and experience.

The biggest news, however, is the potential debut of new signing Tevita Pangai Jr. The powerful forward, formerly of Catalans Dragons, is set to be named in the 21-man squad on Thursday and could make his Super League debut for Hull KR. With Jack Brown's departure to Castleford Tigers, Pangai Jr's arrival provides an opportunity for the club to strengthen their squad and potentially challenge for the title.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact of these players on Hull KR's title ambitions. Lewis' return could be a game-changer, especially against a team like Wakefield Trinity. Whitbread's availability adds depth to the squad, while Pangai Jr's debut could provide a much-needed physical presence in the forward pack. However, the club must also be mindful of the potential risks and ensure that these players are fully fit and ready to perform.

In my opinion, the return of Lewis and the potential debut of Pangai Jr are significant developments for Hull KR. These players have the potential to make a real difference to the team's chances of success. However, the club must also be strategic in their approach, ensuring that they manage the players' fitness and well-being while also pushing for victory. The upcoming games will be crucial in determining the club's title ambitions, and the management's decisions will play a vital role in their success.