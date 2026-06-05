Hurricanes forward preaches not looking past potentially decisive Game 5 against Canadiens (2026)

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the cusp of a historic moment, with a chance to secure their place in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in over a decade. As the team prepares for a potentially decisive Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens, the focus is on staying grounded and not getting ahead of themselves.

In my opinion, this is a crucial mindset for any team in a playoff run. While the Hurricanes have a 3-1 lead, history shows that nothing is guaranteed until that final buzzer sounds. It's a delicate balance between confidence and humility, and the Hurricanes' forward, Jackson Blake, understands this all too well.

"It's a fine line to walk," Blake said. "You want to be excited and believe in your abilities, but at the same time, you can't get complacent. We've seen teams blow leads before, and we don't want to be that team."

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between last year's experience and this season's momentum. The Hurricanes know what it's like to be on the losing end of a series, and that memory is a powerful motivator. It's a reminder that every game matters, and every shift counts.

"Last year's disappointment fuels our fire," Blake added. "We're not taking anything for granted. We know what it takes to get to the top, and we're willing to put in the work to get there."

As the series shifts back to Carolina, the team's home-ice advantage could be a decisive factor. The Hurricanes have been dominant on their home turf, and the fans' energy is a powerful force. However, the lengthy layoff after sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers might be a double-edged sword.

"It's a tricky situation," said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We want to maintain our momentum, but we also need to be sharp and focused. We can't afford to lose our edge."

Looking ahead, the potential matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights looms large. The Knights have been on a roll, shocking the league with their sweep of the Colorado Avalanche. But for now, the Hurricanes are keeping their eyes on the prize, one game at a time.

"We're not looking past the Canadiens," Brind'Amour emphasized. "They're a resilient team, and we respect that. Our focus is on Game 5, and we'll worry about Vegas later if we get there."

In a league where upsets and surprises are common, the Hurricanes are determined to write their own story. With a mix of experience and youthful energy, this team has the potential to make history. But as they say, it's not over until it's over, and the Hurricanes know that better than anyone.

"We're taking it one game, one shift, one battle at a time," Blake concluded. "That's our mindset, and that's how we'll approach Game 5."