Hyatt's Devaluation: Why It's Not as Bad as You Think (2026)

Hyatt’s Award Chart Shake-Up: Why It’s Not the Apocalypse Loyalists Feared

When Hyatt announced changes to its award chart, the travel rewards community braced for the worst. Devaluations in loyalty programs are like a rite of passage—painful, inevitable, and often disappointing. But here’s the twist: Hyatt’s recent overhaul isn’t the disaster it was initially painted to be. In fact, it’s a masterclass in how to tweak a program without alienating its most loyal members. Let me explain why.

The Numbers Don’t Tell the Whole Story

At first glance, the data looks grim. Gondola’s analysis of 1,078 Hyatt properties revealed average point increases of 2% to 12% across all categories. That’s enough to make any points hoarder wince. But here’s where it gets interesting: the median prices—the ones that reflect what you’ll actually pay on a typical night—remained largely unchanged.

What many people don’t realize is that averages are skewed by outliers, like peak holiday weekends when prices skyrocket. Hyatt’s new chart introduced Upper and Top tiers for those high-demand nights, pushing the average up. But for the rest of the year? Prices stayed put. Personally, I think this is a brilliant move. Hyatt raised the ceiling without touching the floor, ensuring that the program remains accessible for everyday travelers.

Category Changes: The Real Culprit

The biggest sting came from the 129 properties that jumped categories. These hotels now cost up to 36% more points per night—a hefty increase. But here’s the nuance: the impact varies wildly. Midmarket brands like Hyatt Place saw the largest percentage increases, but their overall prices are still relatively low. Meanwhile, premium properties saw the biggest raw-point hikes, but their redemption values remain competitive.

What this really suggests is that Hyatt is strategically rebalancing its portfolio. It’s not a blanket devaluation but a targeted adjustment. If you take a step back and think about it, this makes sense. Hyatt is aligning its pricing with market demand while preserving value for its most sought-after properties.

High-Value Redemptions: Still a Sweet Spot

One thing that immediately stands out is how Hyatt protected its high-value redemptions. Before the changes, I was worried that properties offering exceptional value—think Park Hyatts in Paris or the Maldives—would see steep increases. But they didn’t. In fact, the median redemption value at these properties remained unchanged.

This raises a deeper question: Why would Hyatt leave these gems untouched? In my opinion, it’s a strategic move to keep the program aspirational. High-value redemptions are what make Hyatt’s program stand out. By preserving them, Hyatt is signaling to its members that their points still have the power to unlock extraordinary experiences.

What This Means for You

If you’re a Hyatt loyalist, here’s the bottom line: your points are still incredibly valuable. Yes, some properties got more expensive, but the majority of nights are priced the same as before. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Hyatt managed to tweak its program without gutting its core value proposition.

From my perspective, this is a testament to Hyatt’s understanding of its audience. Loyalty programs often falter when they prioritize profit over member satisfaction. Hyatt, however, has struck a balance. It’s not just surviving—it’s thriving.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Hotel Loyalty

This overhaul isn’t just about Hyatt; it’s a reflection of broader trends in the travel industry. As programs grapple with inflation and shifting consumer expectations, Hyatt’s approach offers a blueprint for success. Instead of slashing benefits, it’s refining them. Instead of alienating members, it’s rewarding them.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how Hyatt managed to raise prices without feeling greedy. By focusing on peak dates and category adjustments, it’s created a system that feels fair—even if it’s not perfect. This is the kind of innovation that keeps a program relevant in a crowded market.

Final Thoughts

Hyatt’s award chart changes aren’t perfect, but they’re a far cry from the doom-and-gloom predictions that initially surfaced. What this really suggests is that Hyatt understands the delicate balance between profitability and member satisfaction. It’s a reminder that not all devaluations are created equal—and sometimes, they’re not devaluations at all.

Personally, I think this is a win for travelers. Hyatt points remain one of the most valuable currencies in the hotel loyalty game. And if you ask me, that’s worth celebrating.