HYPE Price Analysis: Can HYPE Reach $100 Despite Short-Term Challenges? (2026)

In the world of cryptocurrency, where volatility is the norm, Hyperliquid (HYPE) has been making waves. But is it poised for a breakout to $100, or is it just short-term noise? Let me take you on a journey through the numbers and charts, and share my thoughts on this intriguing project.

The Current State of HYPE

HYPE has been on a downward slide, with retail demand waning and broader market risk-off sentiment taking hold. However, there's a silver lining: a surge in HIP-3 Open Interest reflects steady demand for tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs). This is a positive sign, as it suggests that institutional investors and global commodities traders are still interested in HYPE.

Short-Term Pressure

The short-term pressure on HYPE is evident in the data. The HYPE futures Open Interest (OI) has slipped to $2.74 billion, reflecting a mild outflow of leveraged positions. Trading volume has also declined, reaffirming reduced demand. But here's the interesting part: the funding rate is still positive at 0.0065%, suggesting that bullish sentiment persists among traders.

Long-Term Outlook

The long-term outlook for HYPE remains bullish. HYPE-focused Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $3.33 million in inflows on Wednesday, bringing weekly inflows to $16.08 million so far. This is a strong indicator of institutional interest and support for the project.

Will HYPE Rally to $100?

From a technical perspective, HYPE is approaching a local support trendline at $66.54, which reinforces the constructive structure. The price is holding above both the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which is a positive sign. If HYPE rebounds to clear the resistance zone, it could target the R2 and R3 Pivot levels at $89.14 and $101.35, respectively.

However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is hovering above its signal line, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52, which is a neutral-to-positive momentum indicator. This suggests that HYPE is in a state of consolidation, with modest upside pressure.

Deeper Analysis

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between the short-term and long-term outlooks for HYPE. While the short-term pressure is evident, the long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by institutional interest and steady demand for RWAs. This raises a deeper question: what is driving the short-term pressure, and how will it impact the long-term outlook?

Conclusion

In my opinion, HYPE is a fascinating project with a strong long-term outlook. While the short-term pressure is a concern, the institutional interest and steady demand for RWAs suggest that HYPE is here to stay. As for the breakout to $100, I think it's a possibility, but it will take time and continued institutional support to get there. Personally, I'm keeping an eye on HYPE, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for this intriguing project.