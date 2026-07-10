I Kissed a Girl: Dannii Minogue's LGBTQ+ Dating Show Returns! | BBC Three Review (2026)

Let's dive into the world of television and explore some intriguing shows that are set to captivate audiences tonight.

A Dating Show with a Difference

Dannii Minogue's popular dating series, 'I Kissed a Girl', returns to our screens, offering a refreshing take on the genre. Set in a picturesque Italian estate, this show focuses on LGBTQ+ women and their journey towards finding love. As a host, Minogue brings a likable and engaging presence, guiding ten women through their quest for romance. The first episode promises a lively party and the introduction of three new contestants, setting the stage for potential sparks and connections.

Unraveling a Dark Documentary

'Scamanda' concludes its run on BBC Two, leaving viewers with a bleak yet compelling story. This documentary follows the case of Amanda Riley, who deceived her followers with a fake cancer diagnosis, raising questions about online scams and the power of social media. As journalist Nancy Moscatiello delves deeper, the IRS gets involved, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative. Despite the unraveling of her lies, Riley's insistence on her illness raises intriguing psychological questions.

A Psychological Thriller in Wales

'The Light in the Hall: Still Waters' continues its slow-burning narrative on Channel 4. At its heart is Sharon, a grieving mother whose pursuit of justice is testing her relationships. The arrival of journalist Cat adds an element of intrigue, leaving viewers wondering if she is a potential ally or a threat to Sharon's mission.

Italian Crime Drama with a Twist

'Rosa Elettrica' on Sky Atlantic offers a unique blend of crime and romance. The story follows Rosa, a witness protection cop, and Cocìss, a confident young informer, as they flee from danger. Their temporary refuge in Rosa's father's rock club adds an unexpected twist, with the potential for romance blooming amidst the chaos. However, the scene-stealing Stinky, a dog, might have other plans!

A Historical Journey

'The American Revolution' on BBC Four continues its educational and engaging exploration of the US's origin story. This episode focuses on the revolution's transformation into a war for independence, highlighting the precarious situation faced by Washington and his troops.

A Fascinating Medical Tale

'It Happened to Me: I Came Back From the Dead' presents a unique perspective on medical trauma. Matthew Allick, a young man who survived a cardiac arrest, shares his experience, offering a glimpse into the mysterious world of the afterlife. While the documentary provides an intriguing look at medical phenomena, it leaves viewers wanting more revelations about Allick's encounter with oblivion.

Live Sports Action

The World Cup football matches continue to thrill fans, with England facing Ghana in Boston tonight. Scotland will then take on Brazil in Miami on Wednesday, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

These diverse television offerings showcase the breadth of programming available, from dating shows to documentaries and thrilling dramas. Each show brings its unique perspective and narrative, ensuring there's something for every viewer to enjoy and engage with.