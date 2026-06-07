I Tried a $480 Cream and My Skin Transformed (2026)

The world of skincare is a fascinating one, filled with a myriad of products, each promising to transform your skin into a radiant, youthful canvas. But amidst the sea of options, there are a few gems that truly stand out, and today, I want to delve into the world of Augustinus Bader's skincare range, specifically their award-winning Rich Cream and Cleansing Balm. These products have garnered a cult following, with celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie, and Hailey Bieber singing their praises. But what makes them so special, and is the hype truly justified? Let's find out.

The Rich Cream: A Luxurious Indulgence

The Rich Cream is a skincare product that demands attention. With a price tag of $480, it's not for the faint of heart. But what makes this cream so special is its ability to deliver noticeable results. I was initially skeptical, wondering how a product could justify such a high price. But after trying it, I was flabbergasted. The cream is formulated with TFC8®, a proprietary complex developed over decades of research, and it's packed with botanicals rich in omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants. This includes evening primrose oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, argan oil, and avocado oil.

My experience with the Rich Cream was transformative. I applied it consistently, taking my time to press it into my skin and neck. The velvety smooth texture is perfect for both day and night, and it layers beautifully with the rest of my skincare routine. I noticed a real difference in my complexion, especially as the temperature dropped and my skin felt the chill. The cream is lightweight and deeply hydrating, softening, smoothing, and supporting the appearance of refreshed, radiant-looking skin.

What makes this product truly fascinating is its ability to deliver such noticeable results. While the price tag is high, it's an investment in your skincare routine. If you're looking to treat yourself or someone special, the Rich Cream is definitely worth considering. It's a luxurious indulgence that can help you achieve radiant, glass-like skin.

The Cleansing Balm: A Spa Experience at Home

The Cleansing Balm is another standout product in Augustinus Bader's range. With a price tag of $128, it's still an investment, but it offers a spa-like experience at home. As an avid double cleanser, I was excited to try this luxe balm-to-oil cleanser. And thankfully, it lived up to every expectation.

The Cleansing Balm is an absolutely gorgeous balm-to-oil cleanser that removes makeup, even the waterproof kind, dirt, and excess oil with ease. The formula is super nourishing and doesn't leave you feeling dry or tight. It features the same proprietary TFC8® technology as the Rich Cream, and it's nice to see a brand maintain the same skincare messaging throughout its range.

One thing that immediately stands out is the royal blue jar with the gold lid. It's so fancy! The balm-to-oil cleanser is super concentrated, so a little goes a long way. I've been using about a pea-sized amount every night and have hardly made a dent in the tub. The application process is simple: massage it into your skin, add water to help it emulsify, and rinse it off with warm water.

In my opinion, the Cleansing Balm is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine. It's a luxurious experience that can help you achieve a spa-like feel at home. While the price tag is high, it's an investment in your skin health and beauty.

A Word of Caution

While I was impressed with both the Rich Cream and the Cleansing Balm, it's important to note that these products are not for everyone. The high price tags may be a barrier for some, and it's essential to consider your budget and skincare needs before making a purchase. However, if you're looking to invest in your skincare routine or treat yourself, these products are definitely worth considering.

Final Thoughts

Augustinus Bader's skincare range is a testament to the power of luxury skincare. The Rich Cream and Cleansing Balm are both exceptional products that can help you achieve radiant, healthy skin. While the price tags are high, they're an investment in your beauty and self-care. So, if you're looking to treat yourself or someone special, these products are definitely worth considering. In my opinion, they're a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine and achieve a spa-like experience at home.