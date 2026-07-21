Ian Garry's Bold Prediction: How He Plans to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 (2026)

In the world of mixed martial arts, predictions and bold statements are a common occurrence, but Ian Machado Garry's recent comments about his upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 have caught the attention of many. Garry, a rising star in the welterweight division, is not just making predictions; he's setting the stage for a potential upset that could shake up the UFC's landscape. As he prepares to challenge the reigning champion, Garry's confidence and ambition are on full display, leaving fans and analysts alike intrigued and divided.

A Rising Star's Ambition

Garry, known for his aggressive style and impressive record, has been on a roll lately, winning back-to-back fights against top contenders. His recent signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency further fuels his ambitions. Garry envisions himself as the next big thing in Irish MMA, aiming to bring the UFC back to Dublin's iconic Croke Park. This desire to captivate Irish fans and leave a lasting legacy is what drives his confidence in the face of a formidable opponent like Makhachev.

"I want to be the type of guy that brings the UFC back to Ireland," Garry proclaimed. "I've been carrying this flag for Irish MMA for a long time." This statement reveals Garry's deep connection to his homeland and his determination to make a significant impact on the sport in his native country.

The Challenge of Makhachev

However, the road to becoming a champion is rarely easy, and Garry's prediction of a fourth-round finish against Makhachev is not without its challenges. Makhachev, a seasoned veteran with an impressive win streak, is no pushover. His ability to adapt and his relentless pursuit of victory have made him a force to be reckoned with in the UFC.

"I want four rounds of domination and in that fourth round, I'm going to tell everybody, I'm going to do it now," Garry stated. This bold declaration showcases Garry's fighting spirit and his belief in his abilities. But it also raises questions about his ability to handle Makhachev's experience and resilience.

The Struggle for Finishing Touch

Garry's recent struggles to find his finishing touch are a concern. While he has an impressive knockout record, his last knockout win came over a year ago. This raises questions about his ability to close the deal when it matters most. Could this be a potential weakness that Makhachev could exploit?

"I don't want any early knockout, because then there's ifs, buts, maybes, there's excuses," Garry explained. This statement highlights the importance of a decisive victory for Garry, but it also suggests that he is aware of the potential pitfalls of an early knockout.

The Impact of Management

Garry's decision to sign with Matchroom Talent Agency is a strategic move. Eddie Hearn's influence and connections could significantly boost Garry's profile and, consequently, his earnings. This new partnership provides Garry with the platform and resources he needs to achieve his goals, including the potential for a Croke Park event.

"I've been saying it from Day 1. I am the next superstar of Irish MMA," Garry asserted. This declaration is not just a statement of confidence; it's a declaration of his vision for the future of Irish MMA and his role in it.

The Broader Implications

Garry's fight with Makhachev has broader implications for the UFC and the MMA community. A victory for Garry would not only shake up the welterweight division but also inspire a new generation of Irish fighters. It could also lead to more high-profile events in Ireland, bringing the sport closer to its passionate fans.

"I want to bring them back to Croke Park," Garry said. "I want to bring them back to Dublin." This desire to bring the UFC to Ireland's iconic stadium is a testament to the sport's growing popularity and the potential for significant events to captivate audiences.

Conclusion: A Fight to Remember

In my opinion, Garry's prediction of a fourth-round finish is a bold statement that could either make him a hero or a villain. While Makhachev is a formidable opponent, Garry's ambition and determination cannot be overlooked. This fight has the potential to be a turning point in both fighters' careers, leaving a lasting impact on the UFC and the MMA world.

"I'm going to open the door, I'm going to walk him into my traps and then take his head clean off his shoulders," Garry promised. This statement, while dramatic, reflects the intensity and passion that make MMA such a captivating sport. As the fight approaches, the world will be watching, eager to see if Garry can live up to his bold predictions and make history in the process.