ICC Delegation's Visit to Bangladesh: What's the Verdict? (2026)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation's visit to Bangladesh has sparked a heated debate, with former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam urging the ICC to refrain from recognizing any elections conducted by the ad-hoc committee. This comes as the country's High Court rejected a petition challenging the legality of the election schedule and voter list for the upcoming BCB elections on June 7. The court's decision, made by Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Md Ashif Hasan, stated that the petition was not presented properly before it, effectively dismissing the challenge. This rejection further complicates the situation, as it suggests that the ad-hoc committee's authority remains intact. Aminul Islam's stance is particularly interesting, as he still considers himself the BCB president, despite being sworn out of office on April 7. His urging of the ICC to not recognize the election results highlights a potential power struggle within the BCB. The delegation's meetings with various stakeholders, including BCB directors who resigned from the previous board, further underscore the complexity of the situation. The ICC's engagement with these stakeholders and its submission of findings to the governing body will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future of cricket administration in Bangladesh. As the BCB's ad-hoc committee prepares for the elections, the ICC's involvement and its ultimate decision on recognizing the results will be pivotal in determining the stability and direction of cricket in the country. This situation raises important questions about the balance of power between national cricket boards and international governing bodies, and the potential implications for the sport's governance in the region.