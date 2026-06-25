The Indian Women's cricket team is on a roll, and their match against South Africa at the Women's T20 World Cup in Manchester is a testament to their prowess. The team's current run rate of 11.14 is a testament to their aggressive and well-executed strategy. The match began with a strong performance from Smriti Mandhana, who showed her class with a 141.66 strike rate. She was dismissed by Marizanne Kapp, who employed a clever tactic to restrict Mandhana's movement in her crease. Despite this setback, Mandhana's elegance and class were on full display, as she drove the ball through covers and pulled it through fine leg, amassing 12 runs in her 8 deliveries. Shafali Verma, Mandhana's opening partner, also showed her intent with a series of powerful shots. She was dismissed by Kapp, but not before she had driven the ball through extra cover and swept it behind square on the leg side, amassing 11 runs in her 4 deliveries. The Indian team's win probability is currently at 80.35%, with a forecast of 184 runs. The match is a testament to the team's strength and strategy, and their performance is sure to inspire and entertain cricket fans around the world.
IND-W vs SA-W: Live Cricket Commentary & Highlights | Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (2026)
Top Articles
Eurozone Investor Confidence Rebounds in June: What It Means for the Euro | Sentix Report Breakdown
Indonesia's Palm Oil Price Probe: Farmers Fight for Fair Pay
National Grid Delays: Impact on McAlpine's £1.25bn Steel Furnace Project
Latest Posts
World Cup 2026: England's Costa Rica Friendly, Iran's Visa Woes, and the Latest on Lamine Yamal
Dad's Extreme Swim Challenge: 10 Swiss Lakes for His Son's Health
Recommended Articles
- How do I send a bank statement to someone?
- UK Bareknuckle Boxer Dies After Being Restrained on Flight
- Breaking Bad Franchise: Global Licensing Program Announced! | Sony Pictures & IMG Partnership
- Championship 2026/27: Relegated Teams Clash, Derby Days & New Bosses - Full Opening Weekend Preview
- Trump's Comments on Burnham: 'Mayor of a Town' and 'Extremely Liberal'
- Liverpool School's Strict Uniform Policy During Heatwave Sparks Controversy
- IBM's NanoStack: Revolutionizing Chip Design with 100 Billion Transistors
- WNBA Showdown: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Toronto Tempo - Key Players & Predictions (June 25)
- Aluminum Adhesion Layers: Revolutionizing Gold-Based Zero-Reflection Metasurfaces for Biosensing
- How to Bypass the Cloudflare Security Block
- Championship Kickoff: Burnley vs West Ham - A Battle of the Relegated
- IBM's NanoStack Chip: Revolutionizing Transistor Technology
- Israeli Universities Climb Global Rankings: 2026 QS World University Rankings
- IBM's NanoStack: Revolutionizing Chip Design with 100 Billion Transistors
- Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program: Accessing Foundayo & Zepbound for Weight Management
- Álex de la Iglesia's Animated Adventure: 'Ages of Madness' Brings Lovecraft to Life
- Spring 2027 Fashion: Solid Homme's Nature-Inspired Collection
- Syracuse Football Recruiting: Jalen Welch Commits to Orange, Filling a Key Need
- Lucid Motors' Commitment to Michigan: Jobs and Growth Despite Challenges
- Troubleshooting Access Issues: How to Regain Access to The Telegraph Website
- Review: Pittsburgh CLO's 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' - A Nostalgic Journey
- Why Prince William and Kate Chose Eton College for Prince George
- England vs New Zealand: Third Test Highlights | Trent Bridge | Day 1 Recap
- Alaska's Straight-Line Earthquakes: Uncovering a Hidden Microplate
- Dept. Q Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Detectives and Suspects
- CATL's Cell-Making Factory Welcomes Galbot's Heavy-Load Humanoid Robot as New Worker
- Bruce Willis' Siblings: From Hollywood Producer to Tragic Loss
- Marty O'Donnell: From 'Halo' Composer to Congressional Candidate - A New Hope for Nevada?
- Toulouse vs Montpellier: Who Will Reign Supreme in the Top 14 Final?
- Championship 2026/27 Season: Full Fixture List, Dates, and How to Watch
- Qantas Route Changes: Impact on Travelers and the Economy
- Europe's Extreme Heat: Millions Affected, Power Outages, and Tragic Deaths
- NRL Transfer News: Tigers' Luke Laulilii to Warriors in Shock Mid-Season Move
- York City's 2026/27 Season Preview: A Look at the League Two Fixtures
- South Africa's Xenophobic Violence: Fear and Uncertainty for Immigrants
- Championship Kickoff: Burnley vs West Ham - A Battle of Relegated Rivals
- UK Nuclear Regulation Bill: Unlocking Investment and Reforming Regulatory Processes
- North Korean Crypto Heist: Unraveling the $1.5 Billion Trail to Iran's Central Bank
- Are Annuities in 401(k)s the Future of Retirement? What You Need to Know
- Unveiling ROH: Ilkley's New Luxury Spa and Wellness Retreat
- Eco-Friendly Art Galleries: Tate Britain and Turner Contemporary's Green Initiatives
- Championship 2026/27 Season: Full Schedule, Fixtures, and How to Watch
- London Schools Lead the World! 3 Finalists for World's Best School Prize
- Oro Valley's Water Future: Preparing for a 20% Cut on the Colorado River
- IBM's NanoStack Chip: Revolutionizing Transistor Technology
- World Cup 2026: Who's Through to the Knockout Stages?
- Carbon Capture Facility in Alberta at Risk of Cancellation Due to Changes in Carbon Tax
- LIV Golf Stars Return to PGA Tour: Rahm and Hatton's First Starts Since Shock Move
- Unveiling ROH: Ilkley's New Luxury Day Spa and Wellness Retreat
- Japan's Discounted PS5: A Strategic Investment by Sony, According to CEO Hideaki Nishino
- Royal Court Theatre's Pay Increase for Directors and Designers
- Warning: Popular Fidget Toy Causing Burns and Injuries
- Is College Worth It in 2026? Top Majors That Pay Off Big Time!
- Izaiyah Nelson Drafted to Orlando Magic: USF Star Makes History in 2026 NBA Draft!
- Wimbledon 2026: Full Schedule, How to Watch, Key Players & Prize Money | BBC Coverage Guide
- Massive 400-Year-Old Black Coral Discovered in New Zealand - A Stunning Scientific Find!
- NASA's Moon Base Mission: Live Stream, Timings, and Key Updates
- Chelsea FC's New Partnership with Legora: Uniting Excellence in Football and Law
- Tragedy at Aberavon Beach: Man Dies After Medical Emergency in the Sea
- JD Vance and the Iran Deal: Will He Be the Fall Guy? | US Politics Explained
- Inflation Report: Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates? | Economic Analysis
- How Long Do Yeti Coolers Last? Unveiling the Truth
- 16 Money-Saving Tips from the 1800s: Frugal Living Ideas
- Euro-Yen Currency Pair: Understanding the Market Dynamics and Recent Trends
- Sam Tickle Joins Bristol City: From Wigan to Robins - Full Transfer Story & Highlights
- Unveiling Ancient Secrets: Mount Vesuvius' Torched Scroll Mystery
- Carole King's Beautiful Musical: A Review of Pittsburgh CLO's Stunning Production
- Championship 2026/27: Relegated Teams Clash, Derby Days & New Bosses - Full Opening Weekend Preview
- Foo Fighters' Last-Minute Message to Liverpool Fans Before Show
- Trump's Iran War Powers Clash: Senators Change Votes After Tense Meeting
- Iran-US Tensions Escalate: Hormuz Strait Crisis, Rubio’s GCC Visit, and Lebanon Conflict Explained
- Wimbledon 2026: Full Schedule, How to Watch, Key Players & Prize Money | BBC Coverage Guide
- Job Hunting Tips: How to Get Noticed and Hired by James Reed
- Elite School's Controversial Move: Parents Face Tough Choice
- Transgender Veteran's Inspiring Journey: Claim the Lane with Roxy Bombardier
- Carter's and the Atlanta Dream Launch First-of-Its-Kind Partnership
- The Worst: Behind the Scenes with Sam Claflin, Tom Hollander, and More!
- Marty O'Donnell: From 'Halo' Composer to Congressional Candidate - A New Hope for Nevada?
- Dani Dyer's Beach Adventure: Paddleboarding in Torquay | SUP World Cup Preview
- How to Create a Secure Wi-Fi Network | Consumer Reports
- Bare-Knuckle Boxer's Tragic End: What Happened on the UK Flight?
- China's Ambitious Energy Transition: Unlocking EV Potential and Renewable Power
- GTA 6 Physical Disc Release: What We Know So Far
- ECB's Schnabel Signals More Rate Hikes: What It Means for the Eurozone Economy
- Xenophobic Violence in South Africa: Immigrants' Fear and the Rising Tide of Hate
- Breaking Bad Franchise: Global Licensing Program Announced! | Sony Pictures & IMG Collaboration
- Israeli Universities Rise in Global Rankings, Palestinian Institution Makes Top List
- Championship 2026/27: Season Preview, Fixtures, and How to Watch
- Queen Elizabeth II's Secret Swimming Pool: A Royal Escape
- Is College Worth It? Uncovering the Most Lucrative Majors
- AI Washing Exposed: Fake Claims, Layoffs, and the Truth About AI in Healthcare
- Nigel Farage Under FCA Investigation: Crypto Donations & Political Influence Explained
- Meta's New Smart Glasses: Affordable AI Wearables with a Twist
- Uncovering Alaska's Hidden Microplate: The Straight Line of Earthquakes
- Unveiling the Nothing Phone (4b): Design, Specs, and Performance
- 2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Near Redwood Valley, CA: What You Need to Know
- Unveiling the Blancpain Villeret Ultraplate 38mm: A Soft Color Revolution
- Meet Bruce Willis' Three Siblings: A Family Tree of Stars
- Wimbledon 2026: Full Schedule, Prize Money, and Key Players to Watch
- Oscar Onley OUT of Tour de France 2024! Crash Aftermath & Ineos Team Impact
- The Grim Reaper
Article information
Author: Moshe Kshlerin
Last Updated:
Views: 6379
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Moshe Kshlerin
Birthday: 1994-01-25
Address: Suite 609 315 Lupita Unions, Ronnieburgh, MI 62697
Phone: +2424755286529
Job: District Education Designer
Hobby: Yoga, Gunsmithing, Singing, 3D printing, Nordic skating, Soapmaking, Juggling
Introduction: My name is Moshe Kshlerin, I am a gleaming, attractive, outstanding, pleasant, delightful, outstanding, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.