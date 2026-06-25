IND-W vs SA-W: Live Cricket Commentary & Highlights | Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (2026)

The Indian Women's cricket team is on a roll, and their match against South Africa at the Women's T20 World Cup in Manchester is a testament to their prowess. The team's current run rate of 11.14 is a testament to their aggressive and well-executed strategy. The match began with a strong performance from Smriti Mandhana, who showed her class with a 141.66 strike rate. She was dismissed by Marizanne Kapp, who employed a clever tactic to restrict Mandhana's movement in her crease. Despite this setback, Mandhana's elegance and class were on full display, as she drove the ball through covers and pulled it through fine leg, amassing 12 runs in her 8 deliveries. Shafali Verma, Mandhana's opening partner, also showed her intent with a series of powerful shots. She was dismissed by Kapp, but not before she had driven the ball through extra cover and swept it behind square on the leg side, amassing 11 runs in her 4 deliveries. The Indian team's win probability is currently at 80.35%, with a forecast of 184 runs. The match is a testament to the team's strength and strategy, and their performance is sure to inspire and entertain cricket fans around the world.