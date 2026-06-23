India's 70ft Lionel Messi Statue Removed Over Safety Concerns (2026)

India's colossal Lionel Messi statue, a towering 70 feet in height, has been taken down, sparking a wave of curiosity and concern. This iconic monument, erected in Kolkata, West Bengal, during Messi's 'GOAT' tour, has now been relocated due to safety concerns. The statue's sudden removal has ignited a debate about the balance between artistic expression and public safety.

The statue's demise began with a simple observation: it swayed in the wind. This seemingly innocuous detail raised red flags, prompting engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) to inspect the structure. The inspection revealed a critical issue: the statue's structural integrity was compromised, making it a potential hazard.

The decision to remove the statue was not taken lightly. West Bengal state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee emphasized the statue's proximity to a busy road and subway, making its relocation a complex endeavor. The statue, crafted from fibreglass and iron, was secured with heavy-duty nylon ropes, but the swaying in the wind indicated a deeper problem.

The removal process itself was a spectacle. Barricades were erected to keep people and traffic at bay, ensuring the safety of onlookers. Despite the precautions, the statue's removal was swift, and it has now been placed in the custody of the PWD, with no official word on its future location.

This incident raises important questions about the longevity and safety of large-scale public art. While statues like these can become iconic symbols of a city's identity, they also carry a responsibility to the public. The challenge lies in creating structures that are both visually stunning and structurally sound, ensuring they can withstand the test of time and the elements.

In my opinion, this incident serves as a reminder that even the most impressive creations can face unexpected challenges. It highlights the delicate balance between artistic vision and practical considerations. As we marvel at the grandeur of such statues, we must also appreciate the behind-the-scenes work that ensures their safety and longevity. The story of India's Lionel Messi statue is a testament to the intricate relationship between art and infrastructure, leaving us with a thought-provoking question: How can we create public art that is both memorable and secure?