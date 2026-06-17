India's Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement: Causes, Effects, and Politics (2026)

India's fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level, sparking concerns about labor shortages and an aging society. This marks a significant shift from decades of rapid population growth, driven by government initiatives aimed at controlling population size. The latest SRS report reveals a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 1.9 children per woman, below the benchmark of 2.1 needed for population stability. This decline is attributed to various factors, including increased access to education, contraceptives, and the rising costs of raising children. As infant mortality rates decrease, the desire for larger families diminishes.

The consequences of this falling fertility rate are profound. India's demographic dividend, a phase where the working-age population is higher than the non-working population, is at risk. This dividend has historically propelled the economy, but with a shrinking workforce and an aging population, the benefits may be lost. The political implications are also significant, with varying fertility rates across states potentially impacting the distribution of financial resources and parliamentary seats.

The Indian government's response remains cautious, with no nationwide policy announced. However, individual states are taking action, offering incentives for families to have more children. The southern state of Andhra Pradesh provides financial incentives for families with multiple children, while other states offer state-funded IVF centers. Experts emphasize the importance of respecting individual reproductive choices and developing policies that address the country's demographic changes.

India's declining fertility rate is part of a broader trend in Asia, with countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea experiencing similar declines. This trend raises questions about the future of population dynamics and the economic and social implications for these nations.