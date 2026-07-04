Indian Tech Sector Paradox: GCC Expansion vs. Shrinking Job Opportunities (2026)

India's tech sector is experiencing a paradoxical shift as the expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the country is not translating into better job opportunities for local professionals. Despite the influx of returning Indian tech professionals from the United States due to visa uncertainties, the job market remains tight, with many workers reporting a decline in opportunities. This trend is particularly noticeable within multinational technology firms expanding their GCCs in India, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Uber. These companies are driving the migration of talent back to India, but they are not creating new jobs; instead, they are absorbing returning engineers and professionals with US experience, often at lower compensation levels.

The survey conducted by Blind, a professional networking platform, revealed that 53% of respondents have witnessed or are aware of professionals returning from the US. This reverse migration trend is affecting the job market in India, with 51% of respondents reporting a decline in opportunities compared to a year ago. Only 26% saw an increase in openings, and 23% reported no change. This suggests that while hiring continues in certain segments, many professionals feel that competition for available roles has intensified.

The issue of pay reduction is a significant concern. One Google professional quoted by Blind mentioned that returning talent can be paid as low as one-fifth of equivalent US salaries. While this arrangement offers professionals relief from visa uncertainty and the chance to work with global firms, it primarily benefits employers by reducing employment expenses. The impact of this changing job market is not uniform across technology functions, with demand remaining relatively resilient for professionals in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The survey also highlights a growing contradiction within India's technology sector. GCC expansion continues to attract investment and create jobs, but many professionals believe that these opportunities are going to experienced returnees rather than expanding the overall employment pie. As US visa challenges accelerate reverse migration and multinational companies deepen their India operations, the biggest beneficiary of this shift may be global technology firms seeking to access experienced talent at significantly lower costs.

This situation raises questions about the future of India's tech sector and the impact of GCC expansion on local professionals. It also underscores the need for a more nuanced approach to talent management and job creation in the country. As the tech industry continues to evolve, it is essential to address the concerns of local professionals and ensure that the benefits of GCC expansion are shared more equitably.