Indigenous Family's Inspiring Journey: From Mother to Children, Pursuing Medicine (2026)

In a heartwarming tale of inspiration and ambition, we delve into the story of an Indigenous family's journey towards a career in medicine. This narrative showcases how a mother's passion and dedication have not only influenced her own path but have also ignited a flame of motivation within her children, leading them to pursue their dreams in the medical field.

The Power of Inspiration

Ieesha Nasser, at the tender age of 18, is embarking on a medical journey, much like her mother, Tatum Maybir, did years ago. The young Nasser's enthusiasm for helping others in a meaningful way is a testament to the impact her mother's career has had on her life. Growing up, Ieesha learned clinical terminology alongside her mother, an experience that shaped her aspirations from an early age.

A Family Affair

What makes this story even more remarkable is the involvement of Ieesha's older brothers, Jamaal and Abdul. Both brothers have recently graduated with medical degrees and are now working as junior doctors. The support and camaraderie between the siblings during their studies is a beautiful example of the power of family bonds. Jamaal, in particular, found motivation in his grandmother's health struggles, which inspired him to pursue a career where he could make a difference.

Addressing a Critical Gap

The low number of Indigenous medical practitioners in Australia is a concerning statistic. As of 2025, only 0.6% of registered medical practitioners identified as First Nations. This disparity has served as a driving force for both Jamaal and Abdul, who recognize the importance of Indigenous representation in the medical profession. Jamaal's desire to specialize in surgery stems from his observation of a lack of Indigenous surgeons, a gap he aims to fill.

The Impact of Role Models

Tatum Maybir, the driving force behind this inspiring journey, has not only paved the way for her own success but has also become a role model for her children. Her work in the public hospital system and her current role at the Tharawal Aboriginal Medical Service demonstrate her commitment to providing holistic healthcare to her community. Maybir's experience of witnessing family members struggle with the healthcare system has only strengthened her resolve to make a difference.

Empowering the Next Generation

The Badanami Centre, an Indigenous pathway program, has played a crucial role in supporting the Nasser family's academic pursuits. Kylie Bell, a Wiradjuri woman and student success officer at the center, emphasizes the importance of providing higher education opportunities to Indigenous people. The center becomes a second home for these students, fostering a sense of belonging and community.

Ieesha, inspired by her mother and brothers, hopes to contribute to her community before specializing in surgery. Her desire to work in Indigenous clinics reflects a deep sense of giving back and a commitment to making a positive impact.

A Legacy of Pride

For Tatum Maybir, seeing her children follow in her footsteps and give back to their community is a source of immense pride. Their success empowers not only themselves but also inspires other Indigenous individuals to pursue their dreams. This family's journey is a powerful reminder of the impact one person's ambition can have on future generations.

In conclusion, the Nasser family's story is a beautiful illustration of the power of inspiration, family support, and the importance of representation in healthcare. Their journey highlights the potential for positive change and the impact it can have on both individuals and communities.