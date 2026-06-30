Infamous Series: Rethinking Morality for a Potential Comeback (2026)

The Superhero’s Dilemma: Why Infamous Needs to Evolve Beyond Good and Evil

There’s something deeply nostalgic about revisiting franchises that defined a generation of gaming. Infamous, with its electric superhero antics and moral dilemmas, was one of those. But as whispers of a potential revival swirl, I can’t help but think: if Infamous returns, it needs to do more than just dust off its old playbook. It needs to rethink its entire approach to morality.

Let’s be clear—Infamous wasn’t the first game to toy with player choices, but it was one of the few that tried to make those choices feel like they mattered. The Karma system, with its binary split between hero and villain, was a bold move in its time. But here’s the thing: in 2024, it feels dated. Personally, I think the series’ reliance on a black-and-white morality system is its biggest weakness. What many people don’t realize is that while the system gave players agency, it often felt superficial. Cole MacGrath, the original protagonist, was written as a fundamentally good person, yet the game forced him into villainous acts that felt out of character. It’s like asking Superman to rob a bank just because the player chose the ‘evil’ path. It doesn’t land.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how Infamous tried to humanize its morality system through characters like Kuo and Nix in Infamous 2. These two women, with their opposing powers and romantic undertones, were meant to embody the moral spectrum. But in my opinion, their presence felt more like a narrative crutch than a genuine exploration of morality. The real emotional weight came from Cole’s relationship with Zeke, his best friend. Their bond gave the Karma choices gravitas, whether it was Cole mourning Zeke’s death or being forced to kill him. This raises a deeper question: why didn’t the series lean harder into these nuanced relationships instead of relying on a clunky binary system?

If you take a step back and think about it, Infamous Second Son took a step in the right direction by flipping the script. Delsin Rowe, the new protagonist, wasn’t shaping his own morality—he was influencing others. Fetch and Eugene, two escaped Conduits, became vessels for Delsin’s choices. It was a great idea on paper, but the execution fell flat. Fetch and Eugene felt more like power-ups than fully realized characters. What this really suggests is that the series has always struggled to balance gameplay mechanics with meaningful storytelling.

One thing that immediately stands out is how Infamous First Light, the standalone prequel, ditched the Karma system entirely. And you know what? It worked. Fetch, free from the constraints of moral binaries, became a more compelling character. She wasn’t just ‘good’ or ‘evil’—she was human. This isn’t just a minor detail; it’s a blueprint for where the series could go. If Infamous returns, it needs to embrace this complexity. Superhero stories today thrive on moral ambiguity—look at The Boys or Invincible. Gamers don’t want to be railroaded into simplistic choices; they want to grapple with tough decisions that feel authentic.

From my perspective, the future of Infamous lies in letting go of its past. The Karma system was revolutionary in 2011, but in 2024, it feels like a relic. The series needs to evolve, to embrace nuance and complexity. What if Cole or Delsin had to make choices that weren’t just ‘save the city’ or ‘destroy it’? What if the consequences of their actions weren’t so neatly tied to a meter? This isn’t just about gameplay—it’s about storytelling. Every superhero has to figure out whether they’ll evolve or die. It’s time for Infamous to make that choice.

Here’s the provocative idea I’ll leave you with: maybe Infamous doesn’t need a morality system at all. Maybe it needs to focus on what it does best—creating memorable characters, crafting electrifying gameplay, and telling stories that resonate. After all, what makes a superhero truly great isn’t their powers—it’s their humanity. And that’s something no Karma meter can measure.