Inside the Magical Cottage of French Illustrator Marin Montagut (2026)

In the heart of Normandy, a whimsical world awaits. Step into the enchanting cottage of French illustrator Marin Montagut, a haven brimming with creativity and charm. This 19th-century retreat, nestled in the countryside, serves as both a weekend sanctuary and a studio, inspiring Montagut's magical designs. With a keen eye for detail and a penchant for the past, Montagut has crafted a space that is both a reflection of his artistic vision and a testament to his unique style.

The cottage, with its creaky gate and fairy-tale-like exterior, is a testament to Montagut's love for the old-world charm. Inside, a warm yellow sitting room welcomes visitors, adorned with a red and white striped sofa and armchair, a flea market find. The space is a delightful mix of the old and the new, with a grand mirror and half-glazed bookcase adding to the character. Montagut's own cushions adorn the sofa, a personal touch that makes the space feel inviting and unique.

Color is a central theme in Montagut's life and work. The sitting room, with its warm yellow walls, is a strong tone that the designer loves. He adds a touch of whimsy with a red and white striped sofa and armchair, a flea market find that he adores. The guest bedroom, in a shocking bubblegum pink, is a favorite space, curated with a 'wonder wall' of curiosities, including Montagut's own designs. The house is a layered space, filled with pieces sourced by different people, bit by bit, rather than a result of a speedy overhaul.

Montagut's eye for detail and his love for antiques are evident in his designs. He visits flea markets almost every weekend, drawn to pieces with stories and poetry. Antique artists' palettes, for instance, are a collection he often acquires, their colors sometimes connecting, sometimes not. This formative training, passed down from his antiques dealer parents, is why everything Montagut does is rooted in the past.

The designer's inspiration comes from antiques, with 18th-century pieces influencing his glassware and secret books. The latter are based on the tradition of cutting pages out of books to hide jewelry or love letters. Montagut's work is a celebration of the past, a nod to the stories and charm of bygone eras.

The cottage is not just a studio but a place of joy and celebration. Montagut fills the house and garden with people, hosting long lunches and parties. The bunting in the sitting room, a hangover from a party, adds to the joyful atmosphere, while the silver disco ball in the studio transforms the space into a disco club when the sun comes out. It's all about living life well, and Montagut's cottage is a testament to that.

As an expert in the world of design and illustration, I find Montagut's cottage and its influence on his work fascinating. The way he blends the old and the new, the whimsical and the cozy, is a testament to his unique style. Montagut's cottage is a haven of creativity, a place where magic and charm intertwine, and his designs reflect this enchanting atmosphere.