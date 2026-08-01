Invasive Rats Disrupt Coral Reef Food Webs | Marine Ecosystem Study (2026)

Invasive rats are wreaking havoc on coral reef ecosystems, but not in the way you might expect. While it's well-known that rats decimate seabird populations, a new study reveals a surprising twist: the impact on the tiny creatures at the bottom of the food chain. These cryptofauna, often overlooked, are crucial for energy transfer and nutrient cycling on coral reefs. The research, conducted by scientists at Lancaster University and the University of Texas, highlights a stark contrast between rat-infested and rat-free islands in the Indian Ocean's Chagos Archipelago.

On islands without rats, seabird populations thrive, creating a nutrient-rich environment that supports a diverse array of cryptobenthic fish species. These fish, with their high growth and reproduction rates, dominate the biomass of the cryptofauna. However, around rat-infested islands, the picture is very different. Here, small invertebrates like coral crabs and snapping shrimps outnumber cryptobenthic fish, challenging the traditional understanding of these ecosystems.

Laura-Li Jeannot, the lead author, explains this phenomenon: "The low-nutrient conditions created by rats do not uniformly harm all reef organisms. There are winners and losers." The study reveals that fish have a competitive advantage in nutrient-rich environments, while invertebrates excel in nutrient-poor conditions, relieved of the pressure from fish competition. This shift in dominance has significant implications for the entire food web.

The research team's findings suggest that the presence or absence of seabirds and their nutrient subsidies can dramatically alter the structure of coral reef food webs. Seabirds, by enriching the environment with their droppings, create a thriving ecosystem. However, when rats disrupt this cycle, the balance of power shifts, favoring invertebrates over fish. This change in trophic structure has far-reaching consequences, affecting the entire food chain, from primary producers to top predators.

The study's implications for conservation are clear: protecting seabirds and their nutrient-rich guano is essential to maintaining the health and productivity of coral reefs. As Professor Nick Graham points out, "Seabird nutrient flows do not just enhance reef productivity and health; they are also influencing trophic structure." This highlights the interconnectedness of marine ecosystems and the need to address invasive species to preserve the delicate balance of life on coral reefs.