iPhone 16 Plus: Massive Discount Alert! Save Over Rs 16,000 (2026)

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A Bargain to Be Had A Feature-Rich Smartphone Charging and Connectivity Why It's a Smart Buy

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus is a powerhouse smartphone that has been making waves in the market, and now, it's available at a discounted price on Vijay Sales. The official price tag in India is a hefty Rs 79,900, but with a few clever tricks, you can snag it for significantly less.

A Bargain to Be Had

Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 16 Plus for a mere Rs 66,990, which is a substantial saving of Rs 12,910. However, there's a catch: it's a store display unit, meaning it's been on display and may have some wear and tear. But fear not, as Vijay Sales is also providing an additional Rs 3,500 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the effective price down to a more manageable Rs 63,490.

A Feature-Rich Smartphone

The iPhone 16 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch display, featuring Apple's Super Retina XDR technology and the innovative Dynamic Island feature. Under the hood, it's powered by the A18 chipset, designed to support Apple Intelligence features, ensuring smooth performance and enhanced capabilities.

In terms of camera, it's equipped with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, perfect for capturing stunning photos and videos. For selfies and FaceTime calls, a 12MP front-facing camera with Face ID support is included, ensuring you always look your best.

Charging and Connectivity

The iPhone 16 Plus also excels in the charging department, featuring a USB-C charging port and supporting wireless charging of up to 25W using a compatible Qi charger. This means you can conveniently charge your phone on the go without the hassle of cables.

Why It's a Smart Buy

While the iPhone 16 Plus may be a display unit, it still offers exceptional value for money. The savings are significant, and the phone's features and performance are top-notch. However, it's important to note that buying a display unit means you're getting a pre-owned device, so be sure to inspect it thoroughly before purchasing.

In my opinion, the iPhone 16 Plus is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a powerful smartphone at a discounted price. With its impressive specifications and the added bonus of savings, it's a deal not to be missed. But remember, with great savings come some trade-offs, so be sure to weigh your options carefully.

iPhone 16 Plus: Massive Discount Alert! Save Over Rs 16,000 (2026)
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