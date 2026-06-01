iRacing Season 3 Update: New Cars, Tracks, and Features (2026)

In the realm of sim racing, iRacing is gearing up for its Season 3 release, promising a host of exciting updates and enhancements. The anticipation is palpable as the final pieces of the puzzle are falling into place, and the iRacing team is hard at work to deliver a seamless and immersive racing experience. With a focus on new content, improved graphics, and enhanced physics, Season 3 aims to elevate the sim racing experience to new heights. One of the standout features is the introduction of the BMW M2 Racing, a visually stunning and dynamically advanced car that promises to be a favorite among racers. The iRacing team has also expanded its partnership with EuroNASCAR, bringing the Euro NASCAR RC01 to the grid, offering a unique bridge between oval and road racing enthusiasts. Additionally, the addition of new Formula Vee cars adds variety and excitement to the racing scene. The iRacing team is also working on modernizing the GTP fleet with the BMW M Hybrid V8 Evo, and has implemented a comprehensive physics refresh for the SK and Tour Modifieds, enhancing the overall racing experience. The new graphics engine, codenamed Spark, is set to revolutionize visual realism and simulator performance. Furthermore, the iRacing team is addressing long-standing issues such as Dirt AI and AI Heat Racing, aiming to create a more dynamic and engaging racing environment. The Season 3 release also includes new tracks like Qualcomm Circuit and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, along with track upgrades and improvements to the Sim UI, fuel calculator, and control profiles. The iRacing team is committed to bridging the gap between virtual and real-world motorsport, with Series-Specific Sporting Regulations and audio evolution initiatives. As the Season 3 release draws near, the iRacing community eagerly awaits the opportunity to experience the enhanced sim racing platform and push the boundaries of virtual racing to new heights.
iRacing Season 3 Update: New Cars, Tracks, and Features (2026)
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