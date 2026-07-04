Irish Consumers Shift Spending: Less on New Clothes, More on Second-Hand (2026)

The recent data from AIB reveals an intriguing shift in consumer behavior, particularly in the realm of spending patterns. While overall spending increased by 2% in May, there are some surprising trends that offer a deeper understanding of how Irish consumers are adapting to economic challenges.

One notable trend is the resilience in discretionary spending. Despite the rising costs of fuel and energy, consumers showed a 10% increase in spending at restaurants, a 5% boost in pubs, and a 7% rise in fast food outlets. This suggests that people are still willing to indulge in social activities and quick bites, even under financial pressure. However, it's interesting to note that this trend might be partially offset by the 10% decline in off-licence sales, indicating a potential shift in drinking habits or a more cautious approach to spending.

The entertainment sector also saw a positive response, with a 6% increase in spending, largely driven by a 53% surge in cinema sales. The release of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and the Michael Jackson biopic on May 3rd likely played a significant role in this surge, attracting movie-goers despite the higher ticket prices. Additionally, the 11% year-on-year increase in electrical goods spending, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, highlights a strategic approach to entertainment and sports-related purchases.

On the other hand, there are sectors experiencing a downturn. Spending on road and bridge tolls increased by 7%, but travel-related expenditures, such as airline, cruise line, and travel agency spend, decreased by 6%, 29%, and 3% respectively. This could be attributed to the ongoing economic uncertainties and the potential for reduced disposable income. Interestingly, the 9% decline in clothing store spending contrasts with the 197% surge in second-hand store spending, suggesting a growing preference for thriftiness and sustainability among consumers.

The AIB data also highlights the impact of global events on consumer behavior. Service station spend remains elevated due to the Middle East conflict, while electric vehicle charging saw a remarkable 74% increase. These figures underscore the complex interplay between geopolitical tensions and consumer choices, with a noticeable shift towards more environmentally conscious options.

In conclusion, the AIB data provides a fascinating glimpse into the evolving spending habits of Irish consumers. While some sectors thrive, others struggle, and the overall picture is one of adaptation and resilience. As consumers navigate economic challenges, the data suggests a growing awareness of sustainability, a preference for social activities, and a strategic approach to entertainment and essential purchases. These trends will undoubtedly shape the retail landscape and influence marketing strategies in the coming months.