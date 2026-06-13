Is a University Degree Still Worth It? UK Poll Results (2026)

The UK's Higher Education Landscape: A Degree of Skepticism

In the not-so-distant past, a university degree was a golden ticket, promising better jobs and higher earnings. But a recent poll reveals a growing chorus of doubters, questioning the value of higher education. The British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey paints a picture of shifting public sentiment, with a staggering 34% of respondents now believing that a degree is not worth the time and money. This marks a dramatic shift from just two decades ago when only 14% held this view.

The survey's findings are particularly striking given the UK's rapid expansion of higher education. In 1983, only 6% of school leavers went to university. Fast forward to 2025, and that number has skyrocketed to 36%, with over 2 million domestic students enrolled. This surge in university attendance has coincided with a shrinking graduate premium and mounting student debt, leaving many graduates feeling disillusioned.

The financial burden of higher education is a key factor in this changing perception. When tuition fees were introduced in 1998, they were a modest £1,000 per year. Today, English students face annual fees of up to £9,535, not to mention living expenses. This significant increase in costs has been exacerbated by frozen student loan repayment thresholds, which have failed to keep pace with inflation. As a result, graduates are facing a mounting debt burden, with many struggling to make ends meet.

The survey highlights a stark generational divide. Younger graduates, who have experienced the fee system firsthand, are more disillusioned than their older counterparts. They have had to juggle multiple jobs alongside their studies, often at the expense of their academic performance. Despite their efforts, many are left with substantial debt, highlighting the broken funding system and the decaying trust in the university model.

However, not all voices are pessimistic. Vivienne Stern, the chief executive of Universities UK, argues that a degree still offers significant benefits. She points to research showing that graduates are more likely to have jobs, earn higher incomes, and enjoy better health. Stern emphasizes the broader societal impact, stating that a more educated workforce is crucial for the country's growth and development.

Nick Hillman, the director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, agrees, acknowledging that while the rewards may not always meet expectations, university still offers substantial advantages. He notes that the negative rhetoric surrounding higher education has not yet led to a majority believing it is not worth the investment.

Alex Stanley, the vice-president for higher education at the National Union of Students, shares a nuanced perspective. While he acknowledges the financial strain and the need for reform, he expresses gratitude for the opportunities his degree provided. He credits his experiences and the connections he made as invaluable, despite the financial challenges.

The BSA report's co-author, Alex Scholes, offers a broader perspective, emphasizing the multifaceted role of universities. He highlights their role as engines of social mobility and economic growth, while also acknowledging the financial pressures they face. Scholes suggests that the recent debates about student loan repayment systems and the impact of AI on the job market have influenced public perceptions of the value of a degree.

As public confidence in higher education continues to wane, the financial situation for universities may worsen. The survey's findings raise important questions about the future of higher education in the UK, prompting a reevaluation of policies and practices to ensure that the system serves the needs of students and society as a whole.