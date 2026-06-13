Is DeFi Safe? Crypto Security Expert Says No! | DeFi Security Risks Explained (2026)

The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) has been rocked by a series of security incidents, prompting one of the pioneers in the field to sound the alarm. Manuel Aráoz, a co-founder of OpenZeppelin, has declared the entire DeFi space unsafe, urging friends and family to exit their positions, even in what are considered low-risk projects. This bold statement has sparked a debate within the crypto community, with some agreeing and others pushing back, highlighting the complexities and challenges of this emerging industry.

The AI Factor

At the heart of Aráoz's concerns lies the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). He argues that coding agents, powered by AI, are now capable of identifying vulnerabilities in smart contracts with superhuman precision. This asymmetry in the security landscape, where defenders must fix every bug while attackers need only one exploit, has shifted the reliability of DeFi apps. Late last year, Anthropic's data revealed that AI agents were getting better at spotting bugs, and with the release of their Mythos model, the situation became even more critical. The Mythos model, kept under tight restrictions, has uncovered critical flaws in long-running software, raising serious security concerns for the crypto space.

A Chilling Effect

A major DeFi hack last year, reminiscent of the Office Space penny-skimming scheme, sent shockwaves through the sector. This exploit targeted a smart contract that had operated for years, survived multiple audits, and was considered solid. It demonstrated that even well-established projects are not immune to such attacks. April 2026 was a particularly bad month, with nearly daily crypto hacks, and North Korea has been linked to the majority of these attacks.

Beyond Smart Contracts

While smart contract bugs are a significant concern, the StablR incident highlights that social engineering and centralized attack vectors are also major threats. Admin privileges, key management failures, and poor operational security often provide easier entry points for attackers. Despite these centralized weak links, some in the industry, like Uttam Singh, propose a more regulated approach, suggesting circuit breakers and security councils to mitigate risks. Others, like Aave Chan Initiative founder Marc Zeller, criticize Aráoz's stance, arguing that less than 10% of DeFi issues stem from the codebase.

The AI Defense

Aráoz's comments have sparked a debate, with some seeing them as fear marketing. He clarifies that his concerns extend beyond smart contract code, encompassing broader security aspects. Interestingly, the same AI tools used by attackers can also be employed for defense, as highlighted by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams and Aave founder Stani Kulechov. They argue that DeFi is evolving and maturing, and AI can be a net positive for security. Bitcoin, with its non-Turing-complete scripting language, is thought to be safer from these AI-driven attacks, but initiatives like Project Loupe by Jack Dorsey's Block are using AI to proactively scan Bitcoin-related software, aiming to level the playing field for defenders.

A Complex Landscape

The DeFi space is a complex and evolving ecosystem, and the debate surrounding its safety and security is a crucial one. While AI presents both challenges and opportunities, the industry must navigate these waters carefully. As Aráoz's comments demonstrate, there are differing perspectives on the best path forward, but one thing is clear: the DeFi sector must continue to innovate and adapt to stay ahead of potential threats.