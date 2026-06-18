Is MJF the Heart and Soul of AEW? Matt Hardy Praises the Champion's Impact (2026)

In the world of professional wrestling, where every match is a battle of egos and every story is a carefully crafted narrative, the health and availability of key players can make or break a promotion. This is especially true for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a relatively new player in the wrestling arena that has been making waves with its innovative storytelling and high-octane matches. One of the faces of AEW, MJF, has recently suffered an injury, and the impact of this setback is a topic of much discussion and speculation.

AEW World Champion MJF, known for his charismatic and controversial persona, has been a driving force behind the promotion's recent success. His ability to captivate audiences as a heel, a character type often viewed negatively, has been nothing short of remarkable. Personally, I think what makes MJF so fascinating is his willingness to embrace the role of the villain, letting go of the consequences of being viewed as an asshole, and using that to drive goodwill and interest in AEW. In my opinion, he is the greatest representative of AEW, and his injury has raised concerns about the future of the promotion.

Matt Hardy, a veteran wrestler and commentator, has weighed in on the situation, expressing his hopes that MJF's injury is not severe. Hardy believes that MJF is 'carrying' AEW, a phrase that carries a lot of weight in the wrestling world. It implies that MJF is the linchpin, the central figure around which the promotion's success revolves. What many people don't realize is that this 'carrying' role is not just a metaphor; it's a reflection of the immense pressure and responsibility that comes with being a key player in a growing promotion. As Hardy points out, MJF's absence could be detrimental to AEW's momentum, which has been building steadily over the past year.

The injury has already had an impact, with MJF pulling out of an indie show, a decision that suggests the severity of the injury. However, there is some good news: MJF is expected to feature in AEW's upcoming co-branded event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which will take place on June 28 at the SAP Center in San Jose. This event promises to be a showcase for AEW, and MJF's involvement suggests that his storyline will continue, albeit with a potential change in his role or partner.

The question remains: who will MJF face at Forbidden Door? This is a detail that I find especially interesting, as it could have significant implications for the future of the promotion. The opponent could be a rising star within AEW, a veteran wrestler, or even a surprise guest from another promotion. Whatever the outcome, it will be a pivotal moment for MJF and AEW, and it will be interesting to see how the promotion navigates this challenge.

In my view, the MJF injury raises a deeper question about the sustainability of wrestling promotions. How do they manage the risk of key players being injured or leaving? The answer lies in the careful planning and execution of storylines, as well as the ability to adapt and innovate. AEW has shown that it can do just that, and its response to MJF's injury will be a test of its resilience and creativity.

In conclusion, the MJF injury is a setback for AEW, but it is also an opportunity for the promotion to showcase its depth and adaptability. The wrestling world will be watching to see how AEW navigates this challenge, and the outcome will have significant implications for the future of the promotion. Personally, I am intrigued to see how MJF's storyline unfolds and how AEW responds to this unexpected turn of events.